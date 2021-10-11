Canterbury coming from behind to meet 'life-saver' vaccine mandate

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

A new Government vaccine mandate for health workers dealing with vulnerable people has been welcomed as a life-saver.

However, Canterbury’s biggest employer of health workers is already coming from behind in getting its staff vaccinated.

From December 1 all doctors, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, paramedics and other health workers must be fully vaccinated if they work where vulnerable patients are. Workers must have their first vaccine by October 30.

The rules also cover aged residential care, home and community support services, kaupapa Māori health providers and non-government organisations (NGOs) which provide health services.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Government wields biggest stick yet with 'no jab, no job' policy in health and education

* Job termination and no compensation likely for unvaccinated workers

* Covid-19 NZ: Sweeping vaccine mandate for teachers and most healthcare workers

* Vaccine mandates are coming, and I couldn't be happier



Some exemptions “may be possible”, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said while announcing the new policy on Monday.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said non-complying workers would not be able to stay in their roles.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), which employs more than 10,000 people, had only 65 per cent of its staff fully vaccinated and 69 per cent single-dosed when the latest board data was released in September.

This was second-lowest in the country behind the West Coast, and compared with full vaccination levels close to 90 per cent at some health boards.

New Zealand Medical Association chairman Dr Alistair Humphrey said the mandate was “important” and “will save lives”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Vanessa Weenink, New Zealand Medical Association GP representative says the mandate is a vital step.

Christchurch general practitioner Dr Vanessa Weenink, GP representative for the New Zealand Medical Association, said the Government’s move was “the right thing to do” to protect vulnerable people who could be infected by health care workers.

The mandate would also help keep health care workers safe at a time when there were huge pressures on the health system, she said.

“I think that’s a really vital step.”

Weenink said the vast majority of staff at primary care centres would already be vaccinated, but the mandate would make it easier to manage staff who did not want to get the vaccine.

“If they don’t want to volunteer the information for any reason ... it will be easier to manage those people, to say, ‘well, you're breaching the rules’.”

She said a small minority of health care workers, including GPs, had made their anti-vaccine views known.

“I guess they'll no longer be able to work in these roles.”

Mana Whenua Ki Waitaha​, the group representing Ngāi Tahu on the CDHB, supported the change.

Chairwoman Michelle Turrall said it was a “bold but necessary” move to protect the most vulnerable.

“Vaccination is about more than just yourself ... as an individual, you’re not only protecting yourself but youre protecting others as well, so I think it's a good move.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Turrall, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chairwoman says the move is about protecting others.

Turrall said she respected people’s right not to get vaccinated, but this was an unprecedented situation.

Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton said the aged care sector had been asking the Government for a worker vaccination mandate “to give them clarity”.

“We are pleased with the announcement. I imagine there will be some logistical issues for some organisations, sorting out who it applies to such as administration staff, for example.

“The devil will be in the detail.”

Templeton expected it could be hard for some smaller service providers and non-governmental organisations to redeploy unvaccinated staff, and said rest homes or general practices in small towns or rural areas might struggle to find replacements for non-complying staff.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Age Concern Canterbury chief executive Simon Templeton says the sector has been calling for the mandate.

David King, corporate affairs manager for Ryman Healthcare, which has 4900 staff in retirement villages across New Zealand, said the move would make its own internal mandate easier.

“It means the Government is in line with what we are already doing. It also brings us into line with Australia.”

The company would deal with any reluctant staff on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Nurse Maude also welcomed the mandate. The Christchurch-based organisation has 1400 community nursing, home care, hospice and hospital staff.

“We’ve been lucky. We’ve already had a very high uptake among staff,” said spokeswoman Sue Sutherland.

“We all recognise we’ve got a special responsibility.”

Supplied Professor Nick Wilson of the University of Otago Wellington says New Zealand is following Australia.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists and New Zealand Nurses Organisation also welcomed the mandate.

Nick Wilson, a professor of public health at Otago University, called the move well-targeted.

“This is entirely justifiable from a duty-of-care perspective and is an increasingly common approach in other high-income countries, including Australia.”