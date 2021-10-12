Covid-19: Mobile vaccination fleet gears up for King Country mission

More mobile vaccination clinics, like this one in Hamilton, will be set up in rural communities in the King Country.

Multiple mobile vaccination units are about to hit the road in the King Country as rural leaders look to up their efforts to protect their communities against Covid-19.

Maniapoto Māori Trust Board with the Waikato DHB and other health providers plan to have the first two of their mobile clinics dispatched today as part of a two-week programme to reach more people across the rohe.

Board chairman Keith Ikin said it would tie in with Super Saturday, the national push to encourage more people to get the jab.

“We are encouraged by the recent uptake of vaccination but I think there are still families and individuals within the Māori community who are hesitant.

“So it’s important to get the right information out there so people can make informed choices.”

Ikin said he was pleased to see the strong response from kaumātua who had been vaccinated.

“But it’s that younger generation that we have to reach, even those in their 40s to 50s, which is the vast majority of our population.”

The programme also involved the Taumarunui Community Kokiri Trust, Ngāti Maniapoto Marae Pact Trust, foodbanks and the police.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Maniapoto Maori Trust Board chairman Keith Ikin said the rural clinics would provide information on vaccinations to help people make informed choices.

Ikin said many of the locations booked for the pop-up clinics were at marae and people could keep up to date with new locations on maniapoto.iwi.nz/vaccine-key-info/.

Other marae which wanted to host a clinic should make contact with the trust, Ikin said.

Federated Farmers is also asking for district health boards for more rural pop-up vaccination clinics.

“Our location of where we live and work means there’s always going to be a barrier to accessing a lot of things,” Waikato dairy farmer Chris Lewis said.

Stuff Waikato dairy farmer Chris Lewis is advocating for more vaccination centres in rural communities.

“So when it comes to vaccination you’ve just got to bring it to the people, give them access and a chance to make a decision.”

Lewis is the spokesman for immigration, labour and employment for Federated Farmers and lives in the Pukeatua district south of Cambridge.

He has a staff member heading along to nearby Parawera Marae this Thursday, where one of the pop-up clinics organised by the Maniapoto trust board will be held.

Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn said well advertised, mobile vaccination units moving around rural areas are needed.

Tom Lee/Stuff Waikato Federated Farmers president Jacqui Hahn said some vaccination centres were fully booked forcing people to travel out of town to get the jab.

She knew some people who did not want to get vaccinated while others believed their isolation would protect them.

Feeling unwell after the jab also put some people off because they didn’t want to have extra time away from work to recover.

“People being vaccinated in their vehicles makes more sense than going into an enclosed building.

“I know some vaccination centres are fully booked so people are going to non-local areas to get vaccinated.”

Supplied New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated chief executive Colin Bond said a health professional had been available for growers to have on site to answer workers’ questions on vaccination.

DairyNZ said Farmlands and Miraka had hosted pop up vaccination clinics and more were planned.

It also ran a webinar to provide information on vaccination for farm teams and it encouraged farmers to register for another held by the New Zealand Rural General Practice on Tuesday evening.

Bay Gold Kiwifruit Orchard Management chief executive Colin Bond said 82 of the company’s 83 RSE workers from Samoa and Vanuatu were already double vaccinated.

The company based in Te Puke started speaking with its workers about vaccination in June when there was an early push for people to get the jab.

John Cowpland/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, a drive through vaccination centre in Hastings as part of a tour to encourage people to be vaccinated.

“We had an open forum with people translating, explaining what the vaccination was about and how it can keep them and their families back home safe.

“We talked to them over the next few weeks and answered some more questions.

“Then an opportunity came up at a vaccination centre and we booked them all in. We provided 10 minivans and off they all went to get vaccinated together.”

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers said it had a medical professional visit work sites to answer employees’ questions about vaccination.

Chief executive Colin Bond said the organisation also provided advice on how to fast-track vaccinations or set up vaccination clinics at work sites, working with the Bay of Plenty DHB.

“As an essential business, the kiwifruit industry was offered preferential placements for vaccination appointments which were advertised by employers and taken up by employees.”

RSEs entering New Zealand quarantine-free this month will have to be vaccinated, he said.