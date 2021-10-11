Job termination and no compensation likely for unvaccinated workers

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

Workers who refuse to take the Covid-19 vaccine will likely have their contracts terminated and not be entitled to any compensation, employment law experts say.

On Monday the Government mandated vaccinations for education and most healthcare workers.

It followed most of the country’s border workforce including those who work at ports and airports and officials working in MIQ facilities, who in April were required to be vaccinated against Covid-19 under the Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021.

Employment lawyer and Stuff columnist Susan Hornsby-Geluk said it was unsurprising teachers and health workers were required to be vaccinated. The Government had indicated for several weeks that it was likely to go down this path.

Recent Employment Relations Authority and High Court decisions which upheld the legality of the order, and implementation of it in workforces, would have “buoyed” the Government, she said.

There was an increasing groundswell of employers that wanted to introduce mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations. “Many people perceive this as consistent with the approach the Government has taken.”

Hornsby-Geluk said other employers, spurred by Monday’s announcement, may enforce their own mandatory vaccination orders.

For that to happen, employers would need to conduct a health and safety assessment to determine whether its roles put its employees at risk of contracting Covid-19, or whether roles meant employees had engagement with vulnerable community members. The line had not yet been tested on what constituted reasonable health and safety grounds, Hornsby-Geluk said.

While some had questioned whether mandatory vaccination would be a breach of the Bill of Rights Act or civil liberties, there was a “growing recognition” that vaccination was a fundamental and necessary part of an effective public safety response, Hornsby-Geluk said.

Workers who refused vaccination would likely be terminated without redundancy pay, as they could be classed as unable to fulfil requirements of their employment.

Employers must explore redeployment options before dismissal. However, with education and healthcare workforces, where roles were specialised, it was unlikely there would be many redeployment opportunities.

Victoria University of Wellington employment law professor Gordon Anderson said a mandate under a health order was lawful under whichever Act the order was made under.

Courts could overrule legislation, Anderson said, so people would still be able to challenge the mandate. “But as long as the legislative chain is clear, it’s not too big a concern,” he said.

As border workers were already required to be vaccinated, no precedent was set by Monday’s announcement. “In all these cases, there is clear rationale.”

Without vaccine passports, people may not be able to go out to live events, or visit businesses.

Monday’s announcement was an extension of what was happening in other areas of public life, Anderson said, adding many education and healthcare workers would already be vaccinated in levels “well above” the general population.