Covid-19: Exposure event at Middlemore Hospital after patient tests positive, 74 contacts identified

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will remain under level 3, step 1 restrictions for at least another week.

A patient at Middlemore Hospital has returned a positive Covid-19 test with 74 contacts identified. There were 34 staff and 40 patients, 25 of whom are no longer at the hospital.

Counties Manukau DHB advised the ministry of the exposure event on Monday night.

The case presented to the hospital's emergency department on Friday for non-Covid related issues. They were assessed and admitted, answering "no" to all Covid-19 screening questions. They were asymptomatic at the time.

The patient on Sunday developed a cough and was tested, returning a positive result on Monday. They were immediately moved to an isolation ward within the hospital, a Ministry of Health statement said.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ A patient at Middlemore Hospital tested positive on Monday.

Forty patients had been identified as contacts, “out of an abundance of caution”, a DHB spokesperson said. Of these contacts, 15 were inpatients and the remaining 25 were being followed-up.

There were also 34 staff identified as contacts – 21 had been stood down with testing plans.

The Ministry of Health said although there had been “a number” of exposure events at Middlemore Hospital, it wasn't unexpected.

“This is not unexpected as there are a number of subclusters in South Auckland, for which Middlemore is the local hospital.”

On Friday, it was confirmed a Covid-positive patient visited the hospital on October 4, resulting in 42 patients and 18 visitors being identified as contacts. They went to hospital with non-Covid related issues and were assessed and discharged. They presented to ED again on October 7 and were then isolated, tested and moved to a negative pressure room.

Despite the numerous exposure events at the hospital, none had resulted in transmission to other patients or staff.

The Ministry of Health was expected to provide more details at Tuesday's 1pm briefing.