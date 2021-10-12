Covid-19: Second Northland case cooperating, testing still urged

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield field questions around the women who entered Northland with falsified documents.

A second woman with Covid-19 who travelled around Northland is cooperating with health authorities to identify locations of interest.

Tai Tokerau is in alert level 3 until at least 11.59pm on Thursday, after an initial positive case travelled extensively throughout the region from October 2 to 6.

She had been given an exemption to cross the border after producing falsified documents, health officials said, but was not cooperating with information about where she had been.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There were 1407 tests done across Northland on Sunday, but officials are now urging widespread testing.

A travel companion, who was found in West Auckland on Monday night and also tested positive for Covid-19, is now cooperating with officials, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“They are now being interviewed and I have been advised that we are getting information from that interview,” Ardern said at the 1pm press conference.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A pop-up testing centre at Whangārei’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Club on Pohe Island is running until 4pm on Tuesday.

Further locations of interest in Northland would likely be released later Tuesday afternoon, Ardern said.

A handful of locations of interest in Whangārei have already been listed, after being identified through CCTV and police investigations.

Northland District Health Board said the areas of interest are the Whangārei suburbs of Woodhill, Kamo, Onerahi and Kensington, plus Paihia and Kawakawa, between October 2 and October 6.

Locations in Whangārei's Waipū and Whau Valley have also been listed.

The two women are both at managed quarantine facilities in Auckland. Their vaccination status is unknown.

Ardern said to get almost “complete silence” from the first woman was “rather extraordinary”, but the risk of not identifying all close contacts and locations of interest straight away was not new.

The two women went through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's essential worker application process to gain access to Northland, she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The woman used false information to gain a business exemption to cross the border from Auckland into Northland. (File photo)

The application was for four people, but investigations showed only the two women crossed the border, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

So far, 17 other close contacts of the first case had returned negative results, Bloomfield said. Nine of those were in Northland, seven in Auckland and one in Wellington.

Widespread testing urged in north

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Testing centres were busy in Whangārei on Tuesday, with cars queueing for up to two hours.

Bloomfield said more than 1200 Covid-19 tests were taken in Northland on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Ardern said greater testing was needed, given the uncertainty surrounding the first Covid-19 case.

Northland District Health Board is advising anyone who was in an area of interest, in contact with the cases, or with Covid-19 symptoms, to get a test and self-isolate. Anyone with concerns is also urged to get tested.

Whangārei MP Dr Emily Henderson was taking her whole family to get a test on Tuesday, and she encouraged other residents in the area to do the same.

“In Whangārei, all of us – whether you were near a site or not – it’s really at the point where we should be getting testing. It’s the only way when we’ve got an uncooperative person.”

Henderson said people should also get a vaccine, if they haven’t had both doses already.

“If we don’t want to be held to ransom again [at alert level 3], then we’ve got to get our vaccination rates up.”

Henderson sympathised with Northland residents and businesses who were frustrated at being in level 3 lockdown again.

“It’s really disappointing and frustrating for people I know, but the alternative doesn’t bear thinking about – it’s potentially a serious health crisis and consequent economic crisis.”

Testing centres in Northland on Tuesday include Whangārei’s Winger Cresent in Kamo and Pohe Island, Ngāti Hine Health Trust in Kawakawa, Kerikeri’s Sammaree Pl, plus Kaitāia and Dargaville Hospitals, and Rawene Hospital by appointment.