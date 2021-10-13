Covid-19: Frontline hospital workers warn patients will die without boosted staff levels

Forty are in the Auckland region and three in the Waikato, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

Patients will die with doctors “constantly” compromising care as the chronically understaffed health system battles Covid-19, a top ICU doctor has warned, despite repeated assurances hospitals are well-prepared.

There are growing concerns from frontline medical workers, who say infected patients will outstrip intensive capacity due to insufficient staffing and training.

“We will do what we can to save as many lives as we can, however, we will be compromising what we usually do in order to do so,” Paul Young, a professor of intensive care medicine and ICU doctor, said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Up to 9000 surgeries have been cancelled because of the ongoing Delta outbreak. (File photo)

“Patients who might otherwise survive will die because they will not receive the specialist care that they otherwise would.”

READ MORE:

* Intensive care unit beds number 34 for a population of more than 700,000

* ICU plan won't work for endemic Covid-19 due to staff shortages, expert says

* Covid-19: ICU staff plead for Kiwis to be vaccinated amid bed, nurse shortage

* Covid-19: What would a 90 per cent vaccination rate mean for New Zealand?



It comes as Delta continues to spread, with 40 new community case in Auckland and three in Waikato on Tuesday.

Health Minister Andrew Little said as many as 1400 nurses had been trained to deal with Covid patients in intensive care units, which he said met professional standards.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says the training for extra staff to beef up ICU capacity is adequate. (file photo)

“Training provided is totally adequate for nurses to work in an ICU environment and care for Covid patients.

“This is what other countries have done, such as the UK, and it has been regarded very positively there.”

But the College of Critical Care Nurses rejected that claim, saying some staff had only completed a four-hour online module.

Chair Tania Mitchell said that was “nowhere near the standard” for providing critical care.

Supplied College of Critical Care Nurses chairperson Tania Mitchell says the ongoing situation is “frightening” for frontline staff. (file photo)

It took up to five years to fully train a nurse to work in intensive care, given the nature of the complex machines and health needs, Mitchell, who has cared for Covid patients, said.

Hands-on training was supposed to follow the online modules, she said, but some hospitals have had no resources to offer any bedside training because of workforce shortages.

Nationwide, there are up to 100 ICU nurse vacancies.

“We simply don’t have the time or the ability to fully train nurses up to the standard needed to look after the complex critically ill.”

It left nurses in a pressure-cooker situation that made this point of the pandemic the most “frightening”, Mitchell said.

“We feel like our patients and the people in our country are at risk.”

Young said the Government had planned for a short-term emergency, but hospitals would not cope next year.

The effects of ongoing ICU demand would stretch to all corners of the health system, he said.

SUPPLIED Dr Paul Young, an ICU doctor and Professor of Intensive Care, says patients who would otherwise survive will die because they will not receive the specialist care that they otherwise would. (file photo)

Covid patients spend two to three weeks in ICU, while non-Covid patients stay for two days or less, which added further pressure and could mean other patients miss out.

“When considering what will likely be our new normal in 2022, we are not prepared at all.

“The consequences … will quite simply be that we cannot provide intensive care to other patients. That includes being unable to perform elective surgeries that require ICU care afterwards.”

Up to 9000 surgeries have been cancelled because of the ongoing Delta outbreak, Little confirmed, with tens of thousands more procedures and appointments delayed during the lockdown.

Many hospitals have planned care backlogs from lockdowns, which could take years to clear, as Auckland’s lockdown drags on.

District health boards were working on plans for how they will manage planned care, Little said.

Young warned national action was urgently needed to save lives.

“We urgently need to appoint ICU nurses. We need to prioritise spots for them in MIQ. It is not just about staffing the ICU for a short term crisis, it is about staffing the ICU for a new disease for years to come.”