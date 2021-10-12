Covid-19: Wellington contact of woman accused of breaching lockdown rules tests negative

Forty are in the Auckland region and three in the Waikato, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced.

Wellington can breathe a sigh of relief – a contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case has returned a negative test.

The contact was related to one of the two women who travelled from Auckland to Northland, and later tested positive for the Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced the first woman, believed to be a sex worker who allegedly entered Northland on falsified documents, had 18 contacts. Nine were now in Northland, seven were in Auckland, and one was in Wellington.

Stuff All but one of the woman's contacts, including the Wellington person, have returned negative tests.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said he had been advised by text just prior to the 1pm press conference that all but one of the woman's contacts, including the Wellington person, had returned negative tests.

Authorities originally struggled to find the second of the women, but she was found in West Auckland on Monday and was now in a quarantine facility, Bloomfield said.

The women were in Northland last weekend.