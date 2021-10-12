Covid-19: How vaccine mandates work around the world

A vaccination clinic run by Tui Ora in Taranaki on Tuesday. Pictured are nurse Natalie Ropitini, left, and Raewyn Baker.

A wide-ranging government mandate will require workers in healthcare and education to be vaccinated.

The mandate, announced by Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins after Cabinet met on Monday, will affect hundreds of thousands of workers, including all teachers and DHB staff.

It is the strictest requirement yet from the Government’s vaccination push, but is not unique.

Mandates for education workers have been announced in the US states of Washington and New York, and the Australian states of Victoria, New South Wales, and the Northern Territory.

Many other countries have announced similar mandates for workers in government roles and key industries. Examples include:

Australia

Covid-19 vaccinations are mandatory for residential aged-care workers across Australia and quarantine workers.

Certain states also have vaccine mandates.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A mobile vaccination centre has been set up by Raukura Hauora O Tainui in Hamilton. Registered nurse Kowhiti Cavanagh gives Patrick Smith, 30 his second vaccination.

Queensland and New South Wales have introduced rules requiring health service workers to be vaccinated.

Victoria has required construction workers to be vaccinated, and Western Australia will require people working in mining, oil and gas exploration to have their first dose by December 1.

Canada

Canada has introduced some of the strictest vaccine mandate policies in the world.

All federal employees are required to be vaccinated by the end of October and will be placed on unpaid leave if they are unvaccinated.

The move has raised concerns about staffing shortages, particularly in the healthcare industry, once the rule kicks in.

All passengers on planes, rail, and ferries will also need proof of full vaccination after the end of October.

Italy

The Italian Government will require all employees – public service and private – to show proof of vaccination through a “green pass” digital vaccine certificate.

From October 15, any employee who does not present their certificate will be suspended without pay for up to five days, but will not be fired.

The Netherlands

Dutch citizens require a Covid-19 vaccine health pass to enter venues such as bars, restaurants and theatres as of September 25.

Greece

Greece has required vaccines for health care workers and has required weekly testing for all unvaccinated workers.

All public and private employees will have to carry a vaccine certificate or pay out-of-pocket for weekly tests.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica mandated vaccines for all government workers in September, although no deadlines have been set.