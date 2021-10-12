Covid-19: Closed border strands dad 5000km from very premature newborn son

Pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami is calling for the creation of a specific MIQ emergency allocation criteria for pregnancy and pregnancy support. Sir Peter Gluckman is supporting her campaign.

Twelve hours before Ferne Robinson and her swelling pregnancy were due to fly home to Australia, Delta sent New Zealand into lockdown.

The expat Kiwi’s plane was cancelled. So was the next one. The red flights to repatriate stranded Australian residents disappeared in minutes.

Five thousand kilometres away in Perth, Robinson’s husband Declan Grady tried not to panic.

They emailed everyone they could think of to get her home – from health officials to the Western Australian premier. No-one wanted to know.

Then last Monday, Robinson’s waters broke. In the early hours of Thursday, a Life Flight plane flew the 35-year-old from Palmerston North to Wellington Hospital to have baby Mikey, 14 weeks early.

Supplied Ferne Robinson has just given birth unexpectedly at 26 weeks in Wellington, while visiting family in Palmerston North. Husband Declan Grady is stuck in Perth and won't see his boy for up to five months if he can't get dispensation to come to New Zealand.

But the nightmare was only just beginning.

At 992g and 34cm long, Mikey was born tiny but healthy. Grady saw him for 20 minutes by video call, as he was whisked to intensive care. And video calls might be as close as he gets to his at-risk newborn son for five months, as Mikey won’t leave intensive care until his due date, on January 13, and won’t be able to fly immediately.

The couple is among at least 13 Kiwis either with partners at risk of missing the birth, or who are pregnant and stranded offshore. With no specific pregnancy category for MIQ emergency allocation, they have to try their luck with everyone else.

Since October 30, 2020, MIQ has received 229 applications involving a pregnant person. Of those, just 23 have been approved; 70 were declined; and 136 are in progress, were cancelled or were incomplete.

But the couple’s situation is further complicated by the fact Grady is Irish, so he would likely also need a border exemption.

Grady, 36, was working in mining country in northern Western Australia when he found out his wife was having their IVF baby – already the product of two years of stress – without him.

“I can’t even talk about it now, it still upsets me ... it’s terrible. It’s unimaginable.”

Grady got up at 4.30am on Tuesday for the MIQ lottery, but was placed about 22,000. And he’s not even sure he’s eligible.

“I just don’t know what is going to happen. It’s just up to someone with a bit of compassion.”

Supplied Robinson and Grady in happier times.

Having not been home for two years, Robinson had been taking advantage of the trans-Tasman bubble to visit her family in Palmerston North and meet her new niece.

She never imagined she would get stuck here. When the doctors told her she had an infection and needed an emergency caesarean, she was in shock.

“I think I was numb. I didn’t know what to think. I was just scared.”

Mikey is fighting hard, breathing on his own, feeding well and his brain scan came back clear. But Robinson – who can’t lift anything, get groceries or drive – is struggling to come to terms with the possibility Grady might be locked out.

“I’m just trying to hold it together. I’m stressed, anxious ... I just need him here.”

Supplied Neonatal Trust executive director Rachel Friend says the next six weeks will be touch and go for such a premature baby, and to have to face that alone is horrendous.

Neonatal Trust executive director Rachel Friend said having a baby at 26 weeks was tough for any couple and the next six weeks would be touch and go.

“It’s just so difficult...To have to do that on your own, without your partner – I couldn’t even begin to imagine how horrendous that would be. You need somebody to lean on.”

Grady is applying for an emergency MIQ place, under the exception to provide critical care for a dependent. However, that’s far from a sure bet.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Roshni Sami is 29 weeks pregnant and facing having the baby without her husband as he's stuck in the US.

Pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami, is taking MIQ to court after they rejected her husband’s application under the same category. She and lawyer Tudor Clee are campaigning to have pregnancy made a specific MIQ allocation category.

That campaign has been endorsed by child health expert Sir Peter Gluckman.

Asked if a non-citizen could even apply for an emergency MIQ allocation, a spokesman said “the applicant must be legally entitled to enter New Zealand”.