Rubella's 'luckiest survivor' a passionate advocate for Covid vaccinations

Tracey King hopes her struggle with rubella will stand testament to the power vaccination has to change lives.

Tracey King​ feels extremely passionate about the need for vaccinations – she would not be partially deaf and have sight problems if she had been immunised.

The 56-year-old was born in Christchurch during the rubella epidemic, which started in Europe in 1962, spreading to the USA and other countries, including New Zealand about two years later.

King was just six weeks old when her mother Patricia, who had the virus during her first trimester, noticed her daughter’s eyes had “clouded over” while feeding her. She was also not responding to sounds.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff King was born in Christchurch during the rubella epidemic of the mid-1960s.

Doctors told her mother it was likely her daughter would be both blind and deaf. She also suffered a heart murmur when she was about 5, which was likely related.

The birth defects resulted in King spending her life with 50 per cent hearing loss in one ear and 60 per cent in the other. She is also classed as “partially sighted”, struggling to see any detail when she is looking at anything further than a few metres away.

The rubella epidemic affected millions of people worldwide and a vaccine wasn’t developed until 1969.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Auckland's path out of level 3 will be long, needs to be careful - experts

* Waikato Covid outbreak: forget border extensions focus on vaccination

* Lessons to be learnt from Covid-19 hitting Auckland's most vulnerable – experts



The consequences for unborn children were often severe and in some cases fatal if their mothers contracted rubella during this time.

Up to 80 per cent of infants born to mothers with rubella during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy developed congenital rubella syndrome, according to Mayo Clinic.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff King was born partially blind and deaf after her mother contracted rubella while she was pregnant with her.

Many with the syndrome developed cataracts, deafness, heart and other organ defects, intellectual disabilities and growth issues.

From a young age, King has needed the assistance of two hearing aids and glasses, which had caused many issues, including being severely bullied, the inability to drive and struggling to hold down a job.

Despite this, King views herself as the “luckiest rubella survivor in the world”.

She has three healthy daughters, can speak coherently, has held several jobs throughout her life, loves to play golf with her partner and has just recently achieved a lifelong dream of publishing a book.

But King saw the guilt her mother had carried with her.

"A few weeks ago, I was talking to my mum about [Covid] vaccinations and she said she felt guilty for me having hearing and sight loss and she wished the [rubella] vaccine had been available at that time.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff King believes if she had received the vaccine she would likely not have her birth defects. She is sharing her story to encourage others to get their Covid vaccinations.

King believes if she had received the vaccine she would likely not have her birth defects. She and her loved ones have all received their Covid vaccinations and she is sharing her story to encourage others to do the same.

“Don't be afraid to take it. And if you have a disability it's all the more reason why you should be getting the jab because it is protecting the vulnerable.

"I don't care if people don't like me for my strong views, it's all about protecting the loved ones around me."

King said she fears there may be prolonged effects for those that are unvaccinated and contract Covid and the potential strain that may have on New Zealand’s health system.

University of Otago associate dean (Pacific) and immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu​​ said pregnant people who are unvaccinated were more likely to be admitted to ICU, particularly with the Delta variant, and in some rare circumstances they could transmit the virus.

She said it was important to note that the Pfizer vaccine is an mRNA vaccine so it doesn’t contain the live virus.

Ross Giblin Immunologist Dianne Sika-Paotonu says newborns can get some protection if a mother is vaccinated during pregnancy.

She encouraged pregnant people to get the vaccine and said that vaccinating during pregnancy may protect a newborn because antibodies can be transferred to the baby across the placenta and in breast milk.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, pregnant people have been regarded alongside the elderly and immunocompromised as being vulnerable to the virus.

Mild cases of Covid-19 during pregnancy have been linked to pre-eclampsia, premature birth, and stillbirth, while severe cases are also strongly associated with gestational diabetes and low birth weight.

The risk of needing admission to intensive care also increases by up to four times.

The Ministry of Health changed its guidance on June 9, and now recommends the Pfizer vaccine is offered at any stage of pregnancy.

As of Tuesday, just over 3.4 million people have received one or more doses of the vaccine in New Zealand.