Covid-19: 4WD turned into mobile vaccine clinic to boost rural Māori and youth rates

The West Coast's vaccination rate is among the lowest in the South Island, but a new mobile clinic will go to whitebait stands, farm gates and wherever else is needed to get the rate up.

The mobile clinic has been launched as new data reveals rural vaccination rates are more than 10 per cent behind their urban counterparts.

University of Otago researchers found the number of people who had at least one dose of the vaccine was 11 per cent lower in rural areas and up to 19 per cent lower in remote rural areas compared with major metropolitan centres.

Ministry of Health data shows that at the beginning of October, only 58 per cent of Māori on the West Coast had received at least their first dose. That figure reduced to 37 per cent for Māori aged between 20 and 34.

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare visited Arahura Marae on Wednesday to launch a new four-wheel-drive mobile clinic. The project is being led by Poutini Ngāi Tahu (Makaawhio, Ngāti Māhaki and Ngāti Waewae) and Poutini Waiora in partnership with the West Coast District Health Board.

Ngāi Tahu rangatahi Aleigha Hutana-Ngaamo said she got vaccinated to protect not just herself, but also tamariki (children) and kaumātua (elderly).

“We just need to protect our babies and our kaumātua and the ones that can’t get the vaccines.”

She welcomed the new service being offered to West Coasters in hard to reach rural areas.

Joanne Naish/Stuff From left: Anika Ngaamo, Aleigha Hutana-Ngaamo and Tamaki Tumahai pictured at the Arahura Marae.

“It’s more private for people ... it reaches more people.”

Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere (manager) Lisa Tumahai said the mobile service was open to all West Coasters.

“The importance of having the mobile service is so that we can go to our whānau wherever they might be. The reason it’s a 4WD is we are prepared to go down to the river if they are whitebaiting or to the farm gate if that’s what we need to do.”

There were 410 unvaccinated Māori people living outside Greymouth, Westport and Hokitika.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Ngāi Tahu Kaiwhakahaere Lisa Tumahai at the Arahura Marae as a new ute is launched to bring vaccination to rural areas on the West Coast.

Being able to go to people’s homes, sit down and have a cup of tea with them was a good way to encourage those hesitant to get vaccinated, Tumahai said.

She put the low rate of vaccination on the West Coast down to misinformation and access.

The aim was to get to 95 per cent of West Coasters vaccinated.

The 4WD mobile clinic would go into rural communities from next week and people could ring the district coordinators directly.

Māori are at increased risk of catching Covid-19 and are more likely to be hospitalised or die from the virus.

Henare said launching the “cool truck” was “quite special”, and he’d heard many “local solutions” to boost the West Coast’s vaccination rate while at Arahura Marae on Wednesday.

“We talked about some of our young people leading communications for young people. We are keen to support that.

“We talked about expanding mobile clinics not just for the Covid-19 vaccination, but we know that child immunisation rates are low on the West Coast as well, so we should use this strategy to catch up,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Lake Brunner area, which includes the isolated Christian community of Gloriavale, has the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rate on the West Coast.

The community, which is based at Lake Haupiri, has traditionally contributed to the West Coast having the lowest baby immunisation rates in the country as babies there are not vaccinated.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare, at the left of the car, with Poutini Ngāi Tahu rangatahi at Arahura Marae.

Gloriavale has a population of about 500 people, and about 35 births a year.

Henare said the 4WD would be available to go to places like Gloriavale to offer vaccines.

“Shaming them and bringing them out in front of everybody is not going to work,” he said.

“Ultimately we need the leadership of churches to step up and talk openly with the right information to their followers, and we will do whatever we can to help make sure the information is correct and ... [vaccination] is accessible to them.”