Covid-19: Northland 'held to ransom' as level 3 is extended over case's ongoing silence

Northland and parts of the Waikato will remain in alert level 3 for a further five days, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Northland leaders say the region is “being held to ransom” by the two women who travelled through the area before testing positive for Covid-19.

Northland, alongside Auckland and parts of Waikato, will stay in alert level 3 until at least 11.59pm on Monday to ensure there is no undetected community transmission of the virus.

Tai Tokerau was plunged into a snap lockdown on Friday, after it was revealed the pair falsified information to get a travel exemption, and the first case was not cooperating with health officials about where she had travelled.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Northland residents, who are in alert level 3, are encouraged by health authorities to get vaccinated to protect against Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the second woman, who has since tested positive, was being cooperative.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Second Northland case cooperating, testing still urged

* Covid-19: Woman who travelled to Northland with a case tests positive for virus

* Covid-19: 43 new cases in Delta community outbreak in Auckland and Waikato



But Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday there was still too much uncertainty about the pair’s travel, and any possible transmission, to open the region up.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there is still too much uncertainty about Northland’s situation for a move to alert level 2. (File photo)

“We still don't have confidence that we have a full enough picture of the situation in Northland,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to know the level of risk.”

A major concern is people who could have been infected may be reluctant to come forward, because they do not want to identify themselves or their activities, Hipkins said.

He gave his “absolute assurance” that any information gained by Covid-19 contact tracers would only be used in the fight against the virus.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Testing for Covid-19 continues in Northland, with a centre at Pohe Island open until 4pm on Wednesday.

The comments come after speculation the two women were sex workers associated with a gang.

Far North mayor John Carter said continuation of the alert level 3 restrictions would generate “more anger and frustration” among residents.

Most of the ill feeling would be towards the two women, but residents were also annoyed with the Government saying different things each day, after Ardern said on Monday that Northland could be out of alert level 3 by Friday, Carter said.

“We do have to have certainty for a whole number of reasons, including the sake of our mental stability.”

Hipkins said the Government was hoping to have confidence to move Northland out of alert level 3 by Friday, but it did not receive any information to allow that to happen.

Carter said being restricted for another school holiday weekend would have a huge impact on businesses.

“While we’re obviously looking to protect lives, make people safe and stop people getting sick, there are other consequences that seem to be overlooked, including people getting depressed and getting ill, and people worrying about their business.”

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said without any further Covid-19 cases, Northlanders would be wondering why the restrictions have continued.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai says she's furious the actions of a "selfish" person with Covid-19 have put the Northland region into lockdown.

“We’re being held to ransom by two people. This is impacting us in a significant way; each day we're at level 3 it’s another blow to our local economy ... When will this end?”

Both Carter and Mai said the best way for Northlanders to take control was for vaccination rates to go up, and for people to get tested if they had any symptoms.

Hipkins said 19,691 Northlanders got vaccinated in the past seven days, more than double the rate of the previous week.

“We really want to see that momentum continue ... Delta is a highly infectious virus and almost anyone who has been infected has been unvaccinated.

Truck driver considered ‘low risk’

Chris McKeen/Stuff People who cross the border between Northland and Auckland at Kaiwaka are required to be regularly tested for Covid-19, but they do not have to wait for tests to come back negative before they cross. (File photo)

A third person with Covid-19 who visited Northland – to deliver goods as an essential worker – is considered a low risk.

Steve Taylor Tyre Service in Whangārei’s Kamo has closed for a deep-clean and isolation of staff, after the freight worker was on the site on Saturday.

Director Jared Mackenzie​ said the Auckland man had a routine survelliance test on Friday, came up to Whangārei on Saturday for the delivery, then got the positive test result on Monday.

Mackenzie said it was a shock to hear from the freight company on Monday night that the worker was positive.

Steve Taylor Tyres had been closed since then, contacted all customers it could, and put up a post on social media to proactively warn people about the situation, he said.

“We just wanted to get ahead of the game and let people know as fast as we could.”

By midday Wednesday, the store had not been listed as a location of interest by the Ministry of Health, but Mackenzie was told it would be.

Feedback from customers on the store’s Facebook page had mostly been positive, thanking it for being upfront about the situation.

“It’s good to get that positive feedback.”

Mackenzie said the three workers in the store had returned initial negative tests, but had to self-isolate and wait for a second test.

Their families had also been impacted – his midwife partner also had to self-isolate for the safety of the pregnant women with whom she works.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the truck driver was considered low risk because they were in Northland from 3am to midday on Saturday, delivering to places that were mostly shut because of the level 3 restrictions.

Hipkins said the routine surveillance testing was working well as it picked up both this case and the first Northland Delta case.

But he said it would be too restrictive on workers regularly crossing the border if they had to wait for each weekly test to come back negative before moving out of Auckland.