Covid-19: 'Not fair' unvaccinated will force mum with blood cancer to stay 'locked' in home for remaining years

Nichola Oakenfull's blood cancer diagnosis means she joins the ranks of vulnerable New Zealanders who can only be protected by a well vaccinated population.

Nichola Oakenfull is partially vaccinated against Covid-19, but she’s still scared.

The Wellington woman was diagnosed with multiple myeloma (a type of blood cancer) during alert level 3 last year – a diagnosis that may reduce the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine.

“It is very scary because I’m doing as much as I can to try and keep myself safe, but you are relying on others to keep you safe as well,” she told Stuff.

Two vaccine doses don’t offer Oakenfull the same level of protection as it does non-cancer patients. One study found two-thirds of multiple myeloma patients have some immune response to mRNA vaccines, but many have levels that likely provide only partial protection.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Govt not looking at 'circuit breaker' lockdown as Auckland outbreak grows

* Ministry warns councillor's unproven Covid-19 treatment could cause 'serious harm'

* Covid-19: Northland 'held to ransom' as level 3 is extended over case's ongoing silence

* Covid 19: My daughter got the vaccine to protect her Down syndrome brother

* Covid-19: Vaccine buses mean better reach, better results, organisers say



“We kind of have to assume that I won’t have much of a response [and be] super, super careful,” Oakenfull said.

This is why Oakenfull has joined the choir of voices encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

“I’ve got a 7-year-old who deserves a mum who can go to school things and stuff like that and at the moment I can't, it’s not safe.

“It doesn’t actually feel fair that if I’m gonna die, I have to be locked in my house for the next few years.”

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells. These cells, under normal conditions, produce antibodies to protect the body from infection and disease, which means people diagnosed with this type of blood cancer can be more susceptible to infections.

This means if she contracts Covid-19, her chances of getting severely ill or dying from it are higher than non-cancer patients.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Nichola Oakenfull, pictured here with her son Alex, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in May last year.

Multiple myeloma is relatively rare, accounting for less than 2 per cent of the cancer burden, according to the Ministry of Health. And in New Zealand, there are over 300 new cases diagnosed every year, research from the University of Otago shows. It is more common in men than women and the majority of people diagnosed are over 50. Oakenfull is 42.

Since her diagnosis, she has completed multiple months of chemotherapy, had a stem cell transplant, and is now on maintenance treatment. There is no cure for multiple myeloma, but it can be managed.

Lagging vaccination rates and fears Covid-19 might be circulating in the community undetected means Oakenfull spends most of her time at home. She went from being a “normal person on lockdown” during Aotearoa’s first stint in alert level 4 to being cautious and nervous about going out.

Towards the end of last year, however, when the elimination strategy had succeeded, she began venturing out a little more.

The Delta variant has changed that, so has the thought people could be lying about their vaccination status. Oakenfull is still living with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s mantra from the early days of the pandemic – “act like you have Covid-19”.

“I just have to assume that everyone I come across has Covid. So I have to be really, really careful, and it is impacting my life.

”Covid’s just made me more nervous.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Nichola Oakenfull is encouraging more New Zealanders to roll up their sleeves and get the jab to protect vulnerable people like her.

She is hoping, with increased vaccination levels nationwide – her ideal goal is 99 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated – she’ll be able to relax, have a normal life and enjoy her remaining years with her son, Alex, and her husband.

“I’m definitely not gonna die anytime soon, but ... I don’t want my little boy to look back after I die and then just be like ‘oh, I just did boring stuff at home with my mum all the time because of Covid’.”

For vaccine-hesitant people concerned about potential risks of the vaccine, Oakenfull has a simple message: “The risks are, for most people, way outweighed by the benefits. I’m not asking someone to ... drive in a car at 150kmh without a seatbelt.

“I shouldn’t have to be locked at home because other people ... are unvaccinated.”

Oakenfull admits she was nervous to get her jab, but her experience from the past year put those nerves into perspective. She recalled telling someone who asked if she was nervous: “I am, but I’ve literally been having chemo for the last year, and the whole point of chemo is almost to try and kill as much as your body as possible without actually killing you. Having the vaccine is really the least of my worries.”.

She hopes, by talking about her situation publicly, people will understand the real-life implications of their decisions. “It really impacts on me,” she said.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Nichola Oakenfull wants to be able to spend quality time with her son doing things that make them happy, not always stuck at home over fears she might contract Covid-19.

In addition to the health aspects, she says having higher vaccination rates means hospitals won’t be as burdened in future outbreaks. As someone who relies on hospital-level care often – Oakenfull must go to the hospital if she has the flu and her temperature reaches 38 degrees Celsius – she sees this as an important point to make.

“If there [are] lots of Covid patients in hospital, then there’s just not gonna be as many beds.”

Being diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic has been tough, but Oakenfull sees the silver lining, telling Stuff it is “kind of good” because people are hyper-aware of hygiene. People are sanitising more and kids aren’t going to school sick.

“In some ways, it’s kind of a good time to get cancer because people are more cautious.”