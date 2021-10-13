Covid-19: The latest on New Zealand's vaccine roll-out, in 12 charts

Pasifika communities work together at South Auckland vaccination sites to boost immunisation rates.(Video from October 13, 2021)

With Covid-19 on the march, how do our vaccination rates stack up? Data journalist Kate Newton digs into this week’s numbers.

Something is working.

Whether it’s the appearance of cases in other regions, a worrying increase in infections in Auckland, or the motivation of further freedoms if we hit a (still unknown) target, vaccination rates are gathering pace again.

Next week’s numbers will include the results of ‘Super Saturday’, the Government’s big push to get vaccines to the one in five eligible New Zealanders who still haven’t had even their first dose.

But here’s where we are right now.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Natalie Stuart and Damian Hardman after getting their vaccination in Nelson.

First-dose rates are rising again

Last week, there were early signs that first dose numbers were on the up, after dwindling to a few thousand a day in early October.

That upward trend has now solidified – three per cent of the eligible population (aged 12 and over) got their first dose in the last week.

That takes New Zealand to something of a milestone, with first doses now given to 80.2 per cent (four out of five) eligible Kiwis, or 68.2 per cent of the total population.

That big ramp-up in second doses signalled in Stuff’s update last week is becoming really clear now: the rate of people who are fully vaccinated jumped a full nine percentage points, to 57.5 per cent of those eligible and 48.9 per cent of the total population.

Māori vaccination rates are on the charge

Rates of vaccination are still lowest among Māori, but that’s starting to change.

You can see on this chart that as first-dose rates for other major ethnicities climbed at a steady rate or began to slow down, rates among Māori populations steepened, with 4.3 per cent of Māori receiving a first dose last week.

A greater share of first doses are going to Māori too, rising from one in 10 a month ago to one in five last week.

As you’d expect from the big bump in second doses, the fully-vaccinated rates have increased among all groups, though there are large disparities that won’t really close up until first-dose rates even out.

The nitty-gritty

Starting last week, the Health Ministry now releases vaccination data down to suburb level (the actual units used are SA2s, which are similar to the suburbs people recognise, but with slightly different names and boundaries).

You can search for your own area’s rates in this table.

This map shows just how widely those rates vary from suburb to suburb, region to region.

Take Auckland, our biggest city and epicentre of the Delta outbreak.

Papatoetoe and Ōtara are neighbouring suburbs in South Auckland but first-dose rates in Papatoetoe range from the high 80s to low 90s, while Ōtara rates sit in the high 60s to low 70s – roughly a 20 percentage point gap.

There have been some big improvers in the last week, though.

Some areas have seen double-digit gains for first-doses, with two West Coast areas leading the way.

That galvanised response is exactly what the Health Ministry is looking for. A spokesperson said the release of suburb-level data “helps the Ministry, DHBs, local providers and other organisations to deploy the right resources into the right places to support vaccination”.

“It gives individual communities visibility of their own progress so they can make informed decisions on how to support vaccination and celebrate success.”

How are DHBs doing?

Zooming out, data at a district health board level gives us a clearer picture of which regions are really lagging.

Taranaki, the West Coast, Northland and the central North Island DHBs are stand-outs for low rates.

Although the national rate has hit 80 per cent, this chart shows just how far behind some DHBs are.

The good news is that Auckland – probably because of its proximity to the outbreak – is continuing to lead in the first-dose stakes. The proportion of eligible Aucklanders who’ve had at least their first dose has more than doubled since the beginning of lockdown.

It’s also fast catching up to Nelson-Marlborough for rates of people who’ve been fully vaccinated. Nelson-Marlborough was the fast starter in the country’s vaccination roll-out but rates there have slowed right down.

The international picture

Finally, a quick look at how New Zealand’s vaccination campaign stacks up against other developed countries.

In the last week, rates of first doses here (68 per cent of the total population) have overtaken Israel (67 percent), which was an early leader in the global roll-out but – like many countries – has struggled to vaccinate the remaining third of its population.

New Zealand ranks behind all but five developed countries for fully vaccinated rates but this is likely to change in the next two to three weeks as hundreds of thousands of people become eligible for their second dose.