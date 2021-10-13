Covid 19: Rural schools facing nervous times ahead of vaccine mandate

Marlborough Principals Association president and principal of Redwoodtown School Aaron Vercoe says more information is needed from the Ministry of Education.

Remote rural schools around New Zealand are facing an uncertain future if teachers refuse to comply with a new vaccination mandate.

The mandate, announced earlier this week by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, requires all school and early learning staff and support people who have contact with children and students, to be fully vaccinated by January 1, 2022, and to receive their first dose by November 15 this year.

For small rural schools in the Marlborough Sounds employing only a handful of staff, this holds serious implications.

Board chair of Linkwater School, Sarah Lightfoot, said it could make things really difficult for their little school, which employs only two full time teachers.

“It could have a big impact on us. There's not a huge pool of teachers, and if some choose for whatever reason not to ... I don't even want to think about that at the moment!” she said.

The school is already under severe duress due to Covid lockdown coupled with road closures which have prevented many students from attending classes regularly.

Marlborough Principal's Association president Aaron Vercoe agreed that a further loss of teachers in the system would impact heavily on childrens' learning.

“We already have a distinct lack of teachers in our workforce, thus our need to get teachers from overseas over the last couple of years, and it being a skills shortage area in New Zealand,” he said.

Marlborough Kindergarten Association General Manager Corina Naus also referred to the shortage of teachers, saying she would be 'sad' to lose any teachers.

“I think that there's still quite a lot of operational work to be done by the Ministry of Education, so we're waiting to hear what that might be and what the advice is for moving forward,” Naus said.

There was not a lot of information currently available on what processes would be, both Naus and Vercoe said, and as teachers were currently on school break, the reaction from staff was “a bit of an unknown quantity at the moment”.

“I have emailed my staff and reassured them, and said there's information coming, and I'll be really transparent about what the information from the ministry looks like, but at the moment we just don't know enough,” Vercoe said. He is also the principal of Redwoodtown School in Blenheim.

“I know there'll be teachers out there who are feeling under pressure and really unsure about what this looks like, and especially looking forward into 2022, but from our perspective as principals it's about supporting our staff as well as supporting our students,” Vercoe said.

“It will mean following through with the Government's mandate, but also ensuring our staff get all the tools, the time and the information necessary to make the right choice for them.”

The mandate furthermore requires teachers who have not already been vaccinated to return a weekly negative Covid-19 test up until January.

Since the announcement, several educators across the country have already tendered their resignations or indicated their intention to do so if forced to comply.

Secondary schools will also be required to maintain a register of their students’ vaccination status, and implement the use of masks for assemblies.

In announcing the mandate, Hipkins said “while most people working in these sectors are already fully or partially vaccinated we can’t leave anything to chance and are making it mandatory.”

“A high rate of vaccinations will help to protect staff from getting sick and passing Covid-19 onto loved ones. It will also reassure those who are anxious about their children attending school and early learning services,” he said.

He added that exemptions may be possible under some circumstances, and that work was ongoing on whether or not to require vaccinations for the tertiary education sector.