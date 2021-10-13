Covid-19: Ninety per cent of all district health board staff have at least one jab

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for large parts of the health and education workforces.

New Zealand’s health workforce is well on its way to meeting new Covid-19 vaccination mandates, as the numbers of Canterbury and West Coast workers getting inoculated skyrockets.

New data has been released on the numbers of both clinical and non-clinical district health board (DHB) staff vaccinated across the country’s 20 DHBs, as of Monday.

On the same day, the Government announced most healthcare workers had to be fully vaccinated by December 1, or they would likely be out of a job.

On Wednesday, DHBs said that across all regions around 85 per cent of all staff are now fully vaccinated, up from around 75 per cent last month.

Another five per cent of staff have had one jab, meaning around 90 per cent of all DHB staff are now fully or partially vaccinated.

The biggest jumps were in the South Island.

On the West Coast, around 85 per cent of all staff have now received their first dose, up 32 per cent from early September. The amount who are fully vaccinated sits at 79 per cent, up 30 per cent on last month.

Canterbury saw a similar climb, with 89 per cent of staff having had one dose, and 85 per cent having two, both figures increasing 20 per cent on last month.

Nationwide, Taranaki has the lowest percentage of vaccinated staff, with 80 per cent partly vaccinated, and 72 per cent fully.

The number of staff who have received one dose has not increased since September, and the amount fully vaccinated has only risen two per cent.

Auckland, still in the grips of a growing community outbreak, had the highest percentages, with 94.3 per cent of DHB workers fully vaccinated, and 97.8 per cent with at least one dose.

For the Capital and Coast DHB, which included Wellington, 91 per cent of staff have had at least one dose, and 87 per cent both.

DHB spokeswoman Rosemary Clements said health boards had strongly encouraged all their staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19, and they were pleased with the high vaccination levels across the workforce.

Vaccination had not previously been mandatory for DHB staff, other than those covered by the Covid-19 Public Health Response.

“We welcome this week’s announcement from the Government about mandatory health workforce vaccinations, and of course will comply with all Government requirements.”

A number of major health bodies were supportive of the vaccine mandate.

Tom Lee/Stuff The number of hospital doctors who objected to getting vaccinated was “so low as to not even register,” the union says (file photo).

Sarah Dalton, executive director of the senior doctors’ and dentists’ union, the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS), said the union was “really pleased” the step had been taken.

Dalton said there had been some disquiet among senior clinicians about having unvaccinated staff working in hospitals and health services.

“It was an added stress in an already stressed environment. This will give everyone working in a healthcare or hospital setting reassurance around their own personal risk and safety”.

How DHB staff vaccination rates compare

