Covid-19: Hedgehope takes biggest vaccination leap

Southern Covid-19 vaccination programme lead Hamish Brown is urging Southlanders to get their jabs “so we can all get back to the things we love”.

Residents of Hedgehope have taken the biggest leap in Southland towards being fully vaccinated with a 9.2 per cent jump in the number of people who have now had both their doses this week.

The community also recorded the second-highest jump in first doses in Southland, with an extra 5.1 per cent of the statistical area’s 877 eligible residents getting their first jab.

This pushes the total number who have had at least one shot to 612, or 69.8 per cent.

This is according to the latest breakdown of vaccination data released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Shiel Hill, in Dunedin, is the most vaccinated population in the Southern District Health Board catchment area, with 79.6 per cent of 1483 residents fully vaccinated and 94.4 per cent having had at least one dose.

Stewart Island/ Rakiura remains Southland’s most vaccinated population with 69.9 per cent of the island’s 309 eligible residents having had both shots.

The region’s rural communities are still lagging around five to 10 per cent behind central Otago.

However, Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon pointed out that it was a busy time of the year for farmers.

The Fiordland area has caused some confusion, showing the lowest vaccination numbers on data maps, but that’s because the statistical area only covers 44 eligible residents.

Numbers for Te Anau and Mararoa paint a different picture with 59 per cent of the former's population of 1973 now fully immunised, while 48.2 per cent of 687 Mararoa have had both jabs.

These areas saw jumps of 8.2 and 6.9 per cent, respectively, in the past week.

Overall, 83.9 per cent of Otago and Southland residents over the age of 12 have had at least one dose of the vaccine and 61.4 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The Southern Covid-19 vaccination programme is aiming to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of the eligible population by Christmas and programme lead Hamish Brown is urging everyone to “take the opportunity to get protected now, so we can all get back to the things we love”.

So far, about 70 clinics will be available in the district for Super Saturday, with more being added to the list as the national day of vaccination nears.