Covid-19: GPs begging patients to get vaccinated as regional disparity widens

DIrector-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announces 55 new cases of Covid-19 in the community on October 13.

Māori and Pasifika healthcare workers are literally begging patients to get vaccinated as burnout sets in and regional disparity grows.

New vaccination figures from the Ministry of Health show that urban areas continue to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in higher numbers than rural areas, and areas with a higher Māori and Pacific population.

Dr Maryann Heather, of the Pasifika Medical Association, said the figures were consistent with what she and her colleagues had seen in communities.

The last portion of unvaccinated people were “really hard to reach”, and while many Pacific and Māori healthcare workers had been given extra funding to do phone consultations, people were still suspicious and worried about the vaccine.

“Some of us have resorted to begging,” she said. “My colleagues are getting really tired. We don’t want to overwhelm the hospital system. Basically, at this point we’re pleading, asking them, bombarding them.”

Heather spends some of her days calling around Māori and Pacific people and encouraging them to get vaccinated, however, misinformation and conspiracy theories are rife. Feedback from those communities, particularly Pacific communities, was that churches did not trust the vaccine, which compounded people’s fears, she said.

“Some people don’t look at the updates each day or watch the news. They rely on social media and ... the reliability of the sources [is questionable]. That’s the problem. People are bombarded and some people are just over Covid. But we can’t give up.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Several regions with higher numbers of Pacific and Māori had greater vaccine disparity versus other areas.

Despite Wellington boasting 89 per cent of its population having a first dose, only 46 per cent of people had a second. South Wairarapa, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Kāpiti all had 81 per cent of their populations with a first dose, while Porirua sat at 79 per cent, Carterton 77 and Masterton 74.

Heather said the Government needed to bolster ways of accessing hard-to-reach unvaccinated populations – whether that involved calling people, or talking to community groups or people in churches. Ideas could include vaccinating people inside their homes, in drive-throughs or running vaccination clinics into the evening to accommodate people working outside the hours of 9am to 5pm.

“People work 12-hour shifts ... we’ve got quite a bit of work to do. Every vaccination counts and has to be celebrated.”

Many unvaccinated people were suspicious of authorities, and it was up to officials to be innovative. This would help Aotearoa getting to a 90 per cent fully vaccinated population.

Medical director of the Immunisation Advisory Centre at University of Auckland Dr Nikki Turner said all communities had different challenges, and each community had different reasons for its vaccine uptake.

Urban areas including Wellington City being among the most-highly vaccinated populations of the country, with 89 per cent having at least one dose as of Wednesday, showed that more barriers existed in rural areas.

Physical access and transport of the vaccine were obvious issues. The Far North district, which had only 63 per cent of its population with one vaccination, showed that it was harder to transport the multi-dose vials to geographically-isolated areas.

“It’s not a surprise,” she said.