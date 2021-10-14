Free tickets to Canterbury rugby clash for people who get Covid-19 vaccine

Rugby fans looking to get vaccinated are in for a treat as the Canterbury Rugby Football Union is giving away 1000 double-passes for this weekend’s clash against table toppers Hawke’s Bay.

Tickets are being given to the first 300-odd people who receive their jab each day at the Christchurch Arena Drive Through Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The initiative – dubbed Vaccinate with a Mate – is one of several events taking place in the region to help get 90 per cent of Cantabrians vaccinated against Covid-19 by Labour weekend.

The drive through will be open from 1.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday and from 9am to 7.15pm on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* The JabberWaka cometh to Canterbury for Super Saturday vaccine drive

* Covid-19: KFC dishing up free chicken to vaccinated Kiwis

* New Zealand Rugby throws its support behind vaccination Super Saturday



Players from the Canterbury NPC side will make several special visits and give out tickets to their much-anticipated first home game since lockdown.

Kickoff for the Hawke’s Bay match is at 4.35 pm on Saturday.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Sam Whitelock carts the ball into contact for Canterbury against Wellington.

Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tony Smail said the initiative matched the teamwork needed for the NPC side “to play at their best, with everyone chipping in and doing their part”.

“Our community is everything to us,” he said.

“They are always throwing their support behind us, so it’s really important that we give that support back and emphasise the importance of getting vaccinated.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Canterbury Rugby Football Union chief executive Tony Smail says he can’t wait for the NPC side to play in front of packed crowds once again.

He would love Canterbury fans “to be packing out the stadium” again, he said.

“Unless we get our vaccination rates up, we will unfortunately continue to be forced to effectively play behind closed doors and that does nothing for us or our game.”

New Brighton Rugby Club has also joined the call to support the local community with a vaccination pop-up at Rawhiti Domain next Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 8pm.

Canterbury NPC players will also visit and spend time with the healthcare workers and people getting vaccinated.