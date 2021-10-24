'It's a perfect storm': Foodbanks rely on corporate welfare as Pasifika struggle with Covid-19 costs

There’s a seemingly endless stream of food parcels going out from Avondale foodbank The Village Trust.

It’s a strong reminder of just how many people are doing it tough during lockdown in Auckland, says the trust’s chairman, former All Black Sir Michael Jones.

Nearly 10 weeks of lockdown have left many without work or income, and in some cases, without enough to put food on the table.

This is especially true in Pasifika communities where a large part of the workforce is either self-employed or in casual work, says Debbie Sorensen, the chief executive of Pasifika Futures Limited (PFL).

Chris McKeen/Stuff Samoan churches offered free food parcels to those who got vaccinated during a recent event in Māngere.

The Government has signalled $62.1 billion for the Covid-19 response and recovery so far, but that money doesn’t necessarily always reach those who need it most.

The Village Trust receives government funding for many of its services, but with an increasing number of people in need, the trust also relies on private donations of money, food and time from companies and Kiwis.

For the trust it’s a balancing act to get funding for both the programmes and the food parcels they are handing out daily.

As the pressures compound, those working at the coalface of social outreach believe philanthropists and companies are going to have to step into the breach as charities face unprecedented demand.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Tongan ‘Robin Hood’ Kennedy Maeakafa Fakan'aana'a-ki-Fualu delivers food parcels to families in need during lockdown

A recent $40,000 donation from the Milford Foundation was enough to help The Village Trust put together 500 parcels – about what it hands out in a week.

But Jones says the “vulnerable cohort” will only continue to grow, so those who can help, should.

“I think we’ve only seen a glimpse of the depth and width and the extent of the real need and impact on households,” Jones says.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Sir Michael Jones says helping those in need is a responsibility for the Government, and Kiwis with means.

The Delta outbreak has disproportionately affected Māori and Pasifika, who make up 17 and 65.9 per cent of cases respectively, and has spread through suburbs of West and south Auckland where deprivation is higher.

The biggest cluster in the outbreak, centred around Māngere’s Assembly of God Church of Samoa​, led to over 380 members of its congregation falling ill, and one dying.

Some are in Managed Isolation and Quarantine, some are self-isolating at home and others are in hospital; many are in need of financial support, Sorensen says.

Supplied Debbie Sorensen is the chief executive of Pasifika Futures Limited.

Over the last eight weeks PFL has distributed about $10.5 million to help people stay in their homes and keep their children fed.

As of Friday, October 15, that was exactly 39,460 packages to 22,407 Pacific families, which works out to be about 28 percent of the total Pacific population of New Zealand.

While that helps ease the immediate impact, Sorensen says it will be a long road back to normal, or at least something similar.

Covid, she says, isn’t the problem; it has only amplified the inequity and inequality that was already bubbling away.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Sorensen says. “You’ve got people who would have been paying their mortgage and otherwise working… and suddenly they have no job, no income, no nothing.”

Jones agrees the solution needs to come from within communities; not from well-intentioned, but ultimately wide-of-the-mark, one-size-fits-all solutions.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you throw at it and how sexy you make it, if it doesn’t connect to the core of who they are,” Jones says.

“If you can’t win that battle for the hearts and minds you're wasting your time.”

And the funding will have to come from both the public and private sector, he says.

That’s where people like Bryce Marsden, chief executive of the Milford Foundation, step in.

Supplied Bryce Marsden is chief executive of the Milford Foundation.

The foundation is the charitable arm of Milford Asset Management, and props up worthy causes and helps them develop.

“I think [the pandemic] is a great opportunity for companies in particular to reflect on what they do and how they do it,” Marsden says.

Since lockdown started the foundation has donated a total of $240,000 to three foodbanks; The Village Trust among them.

Supplied Demand for food parcels has skyrocketed since the most recent Covid outbreak started on August 17.

Jones believes it shows that New Zealanders are looking out for those who are struggling.

“That’s one thing I’ve always known about Kiwis, we’ve got huge hearts,” Jones says.

“It’s this village mentality that we’ve got to ... look after those who are doing it tough.”