Car-share app giving free credit for people travelling to be vaccinated

Mevo is offering free rides to those on their way to get the Covid-19 vaccine until the country reaches its 90 per cent vaccination goal. (File photo)

Car-share company Mevo is offering free rides to those on their way to get the Covid-19 vaccine until the country reaches its 90 per cent vaccination goal.

The offer allows $20 credit to anyone 21 years and older, with a full New Zealand driver’s licence, which is more than an hour of driving time in one of Mevo’s fleet of VW Polo or T-Roc in its locations of Wellington and Hamilton.

With the Mevo app, users can locate and unlock the nearest car and drive to a vaccination centre near them. When completed, leave the car within the allocated Flex Zone or Loop Base.

Trips which don’t include a start or finish location, or stop outside of 500m of a known vaccination location during the trip, will be subject to charge retrospectively when the trip is completed.

READ MORE:

* Free bus trips and Lime scooters offered as drive-through clinic opens up to everyone

* A new reason to swipe right? Biden administration teaming up with dating apps for Covid-19 vaccine badges

* What to listen to: Sleater-Kinney back with a bang with The Center Won't Hold



SUPPLIED Mevo founders Erik Zydervelt, left, and Finn Lawrence. (File photo)

The Mevo credit is valid for 7 days from time added to account in order to encourage the urgency required to get 90 per cent of those eligible vaccinated..

Founded in 2016 by Erik Zydervelt and Finn Lawrence, Mevo has a network of vehicles which members can pick up and drive as needed.

Mevo offsets all emissions involved with its fleets by 120 per cent, meaning members have a positive impact on the planet with every single trip.