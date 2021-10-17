Covid-19: More than 9700 people vaccinated in Southland and Otago on Super Saturday

Ngā Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha is thrilled with the number of rangatahi who visited the Pacific Island Advisory and Cultural Trust for their vaccinations on Saturday.

More than 9,700 people in Southland and Otago received Covid-19 vaccines on Super Saturday – a day that smashed vaccination records in New Zealand.

Nationwide, nearly 130,000 were vaccinated, with 39,024 receiving their first dose and 90,971 receiving their second dose.

The final figure in the Southern District Health Board area covering Southland and Otago was 9,706.

This included 3731 doses in Dunedin, 1312 in Invercargill, 1249 in Wanaka, 788 in Queenstown, 601 in Central Otago, 379 in Gore and 257 in the “Southland” district.

Among those vaccinated were the Taylor family from Nightcaps in Southland, with Ron Taylor saying they wanted the children done.

They drove from Nightcaps to Otautau on Saturday, for the national day of Covid-19 vaccination action, making them the last family on their farm to be “double-jabbed.”

Being able to do so on a Saturday was simply easier, and meant 14-year-old Braydon Taylor didn’t have to miss school during the week.

The Otauatau Medical Centre offered a special walk-in vaccination clinic on Saturday with vaccinators who live in the town but usually work in the city jumping in to help.

Many in the surrounding rural communities – where vaccination numbers had been lagging behind – seemed genuinely grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated a little closer to home, on their off days.

Ian van Dam is from Tuatapere, a roughly 20-minute drive from Otautau.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Dairy worker Napoleon Apostol and his family drove from Drummond to receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination in Otautau on Saturday. With him, from left, are wife Liezl, Nathaniel, 3, and Nathalie, 15.

The logging truck driver had been hoping to get his second dose closer to home, but was happy he could get it on a weekend, so he had a day off to deal with any possible side effects before getting behind the wheel.

Dairy worker Napoleon Apostol​, from Drummond, had the same reasoning.

His wife Leizl​ received a reminder and the couple decided to go as a family, with 15-year-old Nathalie also getting her second vaccination.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Anthony and Beth Goodwright, from Wrights Bush, with their daughters Amelia,6, and Elliece, 4. The couple, who got their vaccines at Waikiwi Pharmacy, say Saturday was the first chance they had had to get off the farm for a while.

“We're feeling accomplished, and it's a big help for the people surrounding us,” Apostol said.

Ngā Kete Matauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said her organisation had been running pop-up clinics in rural Southland, but the focus would soon move from volume to access to make it easier for people to get their jabs.

Ngā Kete hosted a walk-in clinic at the Pacific Island Advisory Cultural Trust in Invercargill on Saturday with live music and kai.

“There’s nothing like good Pacific Island and Māori music and food to embed a vibe,” Wright-Tawha said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Les West is a member of Te Puna Waiora kaumātua/ kuia ukulele roopu who were among the groups that entertained whānau getting vaccinated at the Pacific Island Advisory Cultural Trust on Saturday.

She was reassured by the uptake on Saturday – especially from rangatahi – who made up a large porting of the more than 140 people who had been through the door by lunchtime, she said.

By now, people where finding the right information and the Covid-19 vaccine had been demystified, Wright-Tawha said.

Her team were answering questions throughout5 the day, but the were common sense questions, she said, about things like timing, side effects and efficacy.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff KIND Women held an “anti-anti protest” in support of vaccinations. From left are Becs Amundsen, Shaz Reece, Sheree Carey, and Sarah McCarthy drawing attention to the vaccine drive.

Over at the Invercargill Civic Theatre, there was a festive hum around the building – with vaccinators dressed as superheroes handing out ice creams and crisps and a sausage sizzle.

A group of ladies from KIND Women added some humour with an encouragement rally of sorts, waving quirky signs with messages like “hit me with your best shot," encouraging drivers to “toot” if they were vaccinated.

Sarah McCarthy said she loved the idea that people receiving their jabs upstairs could hear the support from their community.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Nurse Shonelle Reynolds got all dressed up to inspire people to get their vaccinations at the Invercargill Civic Theatre on Saturday.

A steady stream of people flowed through Winton Pharmacy on Saturday afternoon where there were raffles and spot prizes to be won.

Pharmacist Maddy Miles believed the good weather had helped with the turnout.