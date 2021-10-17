John Tamihere v Ministry of Health vaccination fight goes to High Court

John Tamihere is seeking urgent access to Māori health data to drive up their lagging vaccination rates.

A stoush between John Tamihere and the Ministry of Health will head to the High Court on Friday as Tamihere seeks urgent access to Māori health data to drive up their lagging vaccination rates.

The Ministry says it is still considering a request from Tamihere to access the vaccination data of all Māori, in his role as chief executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (WOCA), an umbrella body for North Island Māori health providers.

But it’s indicated it is likely to say no, citing privacy reasons, so Tamihere has followed through on vows to file proceedings.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Associate minister of health Peeni Henare spoke in Christchurch on Tuesday about Māori vaccination rates.

The ministry submitted that a hearing was unnecessary because it was close to making a decision on Tamihere’s request, but Justice Jillian Mallon accepted Tamihere's arguments that the matter was urgent and has granted a one-day judicial review hearing for Friday, with a decision likely to be handed down shortly after.

Tamihere has argued that the Government's vaccine programme is failing Māori, and needs Māori health providers to step in to help raise their vaccination rates, which are the lowest by the ethnicity groups it measures.

The ministry's defence describes the application as premature, and "wholly unnecessary".

Tamihere said: “The ‘unnecessary litigation’ is required as this is a matter of life and death.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff John Tamihere at a west Auckland vaccination centre earlier this year.

He wants the data because he says Whānau Ora is best placed to raise vaccination rates by ‘bombing’ low-vax areas with mobile units.

In an affidavit, he said: “This is not a competition. We are talking about saving Māori lives. No avenue should be excluded and, in particular, WOCA should not be because WOCA knows how to engage with Māori; we have been doing it for longer and successfully so since 2014.”

Tamihere’s affidavit said he’d warned the Ministry in February that Māori vaccination rates would lag and targeted action would be required.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Top of the south Māori health leader Ditre Tamatea says there are lessons to be learned from the 1918 flu pandemic.

He criticised a ‘Māori to Māori’ outreach campaign by Telehealth, or Whakarongorau, saying it had just an 11 per cent success rate and had not worked because “Māori are not stupid, changing the name from Homecare to Whakarongorau is no better than painting a cow to look like a zebra ... there is resistance from Māori when a non-Māori organisation (is) representing the ‘government’ calls”.

He said Whānau Ora would have more success “because we do not judge, we help when asked for help”.

He said that Whakarongorau had been provided the dataset he was asking for, and he had assumed he would get it too, after attending a meeting with ministers, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

However, an affidavit from John Whaanga, deputy director-general for Māori Health, who was also at the meeting, denied any agreement.

Whaanga detailed the ministry’s specific efforts to ensure high Māori vaccination rates, and said protecting Māori health data was paramount because “the Crown cannot risk further eroding what limited trust in the system may exist. It cannot play fast and loose with the health information for a whole demographic”.

He rebutted any suggestion tikanga implied that the information be handed over to a “single service provider who wishes to speak for all Māori”.

Jo Gibbs, national director of the Covid-19 Vaccination and Immunisation Programme, also filed a lengthy affidavit which said the ministry was obliged by privacy legislation and only release it for specific purposes.

Gibbs said the ministry had already agreed to give Whānau Ora vaccination data for patients enrolled with its providers, saying that was a “novel and in many respects path-breaking approach to information sharing” which had “consumed hundreds of hours of staff time and has been delivered at pace... We completely reject any suggestion the Ministry has dragged its heels or failed to treat the situation with urgency”.

She said it was then of “some concern” while the ministry was working on providing that data that Whānau Ora began asking for a “mega dataset” of information and claiming that ministers had OK-ed its release.

Gibbs said some of the data, like details of before-school health checks, was completely irrelevant and for people WOCA had “no existing relationships with”, like South Island Māori.