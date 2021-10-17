'We’re just doing our bit': Cantabrians out in force for Super Saturday vaccine drive

The Vaccination Vaka is going into the community to help people get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Cantabrians turned out in droves for Super Saturday – a nationwide effort to boost New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination rates.

The campaign provided a “huge” boost to the vaccine roll-out, with a record-breaking 130,002 people putting their arms out for vaccinations, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

This comprised 39,025 first doses and 90,977 second doses.

“People across the motu embraced Super Saturday like their communities’ lives depended on it.”

At Christchurch’s Eastgate Mall, there was a festival atmosphere with live music and a bouncy castle.

Two clinics were operating and there were steady lines of people waiting to be jabbed.

Forklift truck operator Eric Pante was there to get his first dose.

“I want to get fully vaccinated,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cantabrians queue outside Eastgate Mall for two Covid-19 vaccination clinics.

The 25-year-old said Super Saturday was a good idea as people could get vaccinated without having to book.

People could grab a sausage sizzle cooked on the barbecue by Canterbury police, while those who were vaccinated enjoyed a post-jab treat courtesy of Rollickin Gelato.

“We want to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated,” said owner Jed Joyce, who was serving chocolate and strawberry gelato.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff More than 130,000 people got their first or second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Super Saturday.

“If we can get as many people vaccinated now, we can hopefully start opening back up by the summer. That would be pretty awesome.”

Student Zhili Xie was there with his two pals to all get vaccinated.

He said they were tempted along by the free food and icecream.

“I feel comfortable to come here because it is near my house.”

Xie, who is studying IT at Ara Institute of Canterbury, was there for his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The second shot is crucial.”

At Christchurch Arena, the queues started early with scores of Cantabrians getting jabbed.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Forklift driver Eric Pante lines up for his first Covid vaccine at Eastgate Mall.

Seventeen-year-old Lily Bartholomew said she felt it was important to be vaccinated to help the community and because her older sister Ella had a health condition that meant she was immunocompromised.

“We’re just doing our bit,” she said.

“Some of my friends were a bit wary about getting it, but I told them, once you get it you are perfectly fine and there’s nothing to worry about. Most of them have had it now.”

As well as free cookies and a chance to score rugby tickets, people were also offered a snack by the team from Christchurch’s Base Pizza.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Base Pizza’s Mat Johns delivers tacos to the vaccinated.

Executive chef Mat Johns delivered beef and vegetable pizza base tacos to people as they waited in their cars after their jab.

“We’re happy to help. It needs to be done, we need to get to 90 per cent. I want our lives to be back to normal again.”

In Kaiapoi, north of Christchurch, a mobile vaccination centre dubbed the JabberWaka saw so many people turn up that organisers had to get extra supplies of the vaccine.

The Canterbury District Health Board’s roving clinic normally vaccinated about 150 people a day, but Super Saturday brought many more.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff People line up for the Covid-19 vaccine at the JabberWaka vaccination clinic in Kaiapoi.

Among those queueing up to be jabbed was Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon, who was getting his second dose.

“I was due to get my second vaccine, so I thought it was a good opportunity to show my support for Supper Saturday.”

He hoped increased vaccination rates would mean the country could move down the alert levels “and start to get some freedom back for summer”.

“There are a few that have got reservations, but I say to people call up the health lines or talk to your GP.

“I encourage people to get their vaccine, it is the best way to be protected”.

Teacher Lizzie Sherborne was there for her second jab with her children Eddie, 4, and Darci, 1.

“It was absolutely fine, it didn’t hurt at all.”

It was important for her to get vaccinated for her job and for her children, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lizzie Sherborne visits the JabberWaka vaccine clinic on Super Saturday with her daughter Darci, 1, left, and son Eddie, 4.

“They obviously can’t have the vaccine, so I want to give them the ultimate projection.”

She encouraged any busy parents who were thinking about getting vaccinated to get it done.

“It’s totally worth it, you’ve got to think of the greater good,” she said.

“You could help one another out by taking turns and looking after each other’s kids, so they can do it.”