Covid-19: Super Saturday didn't hit vaccination ceiling but a plateau awaits

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Do it 4 the East, Pasifika Youth Vax Festival at Canon's Creek, Porirua on Super Saturday.

Super Saturday’s efforts were record-breaking but health and economic specialists say there is a risk the country's vaccination rates will now plateau.

And so Kiwis can expect to see more incentives mixed in with workplace mandates to keep vaccination rates climbing towards that 90 per cent or better immunisation target.

Public health physician professor Michael Baker said more resources were needed to reach the sector of the community reluctant to be vaccinated.

“What we saw on Super Saturday was more Māori and Pacific leaders and influencers being very prominent and that was different from other efforts to be immunised.

Suppplied/katie chalmers Professor Michael Baker takes a seat for his second vaccination shot in Porirua on Super Saturday.

“We raised our first time vaccinations by a whole percentage point and that is incredible.

“What we need now is more resources to allow much more diverse voices to come through and spread the word.”

A total of 130,002 people were vaccinated during the one-day initiative. Waikato DHB confirmed it recorded 10,158 vaccinations on Super Saturday and 6080 tests for Covid-19.

Four of those tests returned a positive result for two people in Hamilton, one in Raglan and one in Kihikihi.

They were among the 51 new cases reported on Sunday, 47 were in Auckland.

Supplied Health commentator Ian Powell said New Zealand can’t afford to let Super Saturday to be the pinnacle of its vaccination efforts.

Baker said vaccination rates would start to “flatten out” and that should warrant more “positive incentives” like those at Super Saturday but at a much more local level.

“The other big thing will be workplace mandates.

“I think we are reaching a stage now were there are enough of us vaccinated, that people won’t tolerate being served or having their children educated for example, by someone who is not vaccinated.”

Health commentator and former executive director of Salaried Medical Specialists Ian Powell said the country should not let Super Saturday be the pinnacle of its vaccination efforts.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Music, dancing, food stalls and a visit from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern brought crowds down to the youth-led vaccination festival 'Do it 4 the East' in Cannons Creek, Porirua.

“We can’t afford this [Super Saturday] to be the ceiling otherwise we are going to have much more illness and pressure put on our hospitals which are already under intense pressure.”

He expected the Government to maintain its push on vaccination.

“They will do that from the point of view that they made a mistake moving from level 4 to 3 too quickly and are trying to blame [positive cases] on non-compliance and breaches.

“That’s only a subset. The lurch upwards [in cases] occurred when we went down to level 3 and now the Government is putting all of its eggs into one basket, for vaccination.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Economist Brad Olsen said more time will be needed to convince a “hard to reach” section of the country to get vaccinated.

While Powell was critical of the Government’s alert level change he did not back criticism that its vaccination rollout was slow.

“New Zealand did get in early with pre-orders before last Christmas but companies [supplying the vaccine] are driven by profits and countries with much bigger economies than ours had a higher level of negotiation leverage.”

Principal economist and director at Infometrics Brad Olsen said the country could still increase its vaccination figures but the pace would now slow.

“I don’t think we’ve hit the ceiling but it’s clear the speed of the increase isn’t going to continue because we now have a smaller but harder to reach group of people to support and convince getting vaccinated.

Tom Lee/Stuff Patched members of the Mongrel Mob, Tribal Huks and Black Power were in the crowd at a Q&A and vaccination event organised by the Mongrel Mob Kingdom in Huntly on Super Saturday.

“I think what you will see is a very localised approach, like we saw in Super Saturday, taking the vaccination programme to people rather than asking people to come to a centre.”

Olsen said people were feeling “held to ransom” but those who did not want to be vaccinated.

He did not think it would be mandatory but there would be “some clear but difficult conversations” on vaccine mandates for specific employment groups.

“There will be a number of parts of society where you will require a vaccination to access services but also to be eligible to be employed in certain areas.”

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said people were feeling fatigued by lockdowns.

“But there is still some way to go, the more people that get vaccinated the better it is for Hamilton and for the country.

“We do need those first vaccinations to become second vaccinations to have total confidence that we are getting there.”

Southgate hoped Super Saturday was enough to warrant Hamilton moving from level 3 to 2 on Monday.