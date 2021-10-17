Vaccination Vaka hits streets to give Pasifika communities Covid-19 vaccine

The Vaccination Vaka is going into the community to help people get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Getting vaccinated was not a priority for Janice Sanft before the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

“It wasn’t like I didn’t want to do it. I shrugged it off and thought ‘whatever’.”

The Christchurch woman is now fully vaccinated and so are many of her immediate family.

She was one of about 100 people who got the vaccine at the Samoan Congregational Christian Church in Woolston on Sunday.

Sanft said she got vaccinated mainly to keep her family safe.

She has a 6-year-old daughter, who is not able to get the vaccine and her parents are in their 70s.

“My dad was the first to get it done. My mum was hesitant. She is stuck in Oz at the moment, and she is getting her second one this week before coming home next month.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Pasifika mobile community nurse Sarah Morley, right, runs through the vaccination process with Janice Sanft, left, her son Ben Nafoi-Sanft, 16, and nephew Kobe Sanft, 18.

Sanft also brought along her 16-year-old son and 18-year-old nephew to get their second jabs.

Māori and Pasifika are at greater risk of severe illness and death if they catch Covid-19, and have been disproportionately impacted by the Delta community outbreak, making up 25.4 and 53.6 per cent of cases respectively.

When New Zealand went into alert level 4 on August 18, Māori and Pasifika first dose rates were 25.17 per cent and 33.65 per cent respectively, but have since more than doubled.

Pasifika and Māori had the highest turn-out rates during the Super Saturday vaccination event for both overall doses and first doses.

Tangata Atumotu​, which has been delivering health and social services to the Pasifika community in Christchurch for more than 21 years, has just launched its Vaccination Vaka.

The mobile vaccination bus is adorned with 19 Pasifika community leaders, who are backing the programme to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tangata Atumotu Trust’s new mobile van, the Vaccination Vaka, is adorned with 19 Pasifika community leaders.

Tangata Atumotu general manager Carmen Collie​ said the bus would head right into the heart of communities including Phillipstown, Rowley and Aranui to vaccinate.

The organisation has held several vaccination clinics at Pasifika churches over the last three months.

Collie said staff were working one-on-one with people to ensure they had access to the vaccine, but misinformation was still one of the biggest barriers they were facing.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Morley, right, gives Ben his second vaccination while his mum Sanft, left, waits for her jab.

“When you are struggling to put food on the table and put shoes on kids feet, this seems far down the list of priorities.”

Flory Sio-Levy, a massage therapist who also got her second vaccination on Sunday, said she was hesitant at first but decided to go ahead after doing some research.

“I was like ‘I will support my church and come and do it for my family and my community’.”