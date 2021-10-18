Covid-19: When is the next alert level announcement?

Cabinet will on Monday decide any potential alert level changes in Auckland, Waikato and Northland, while the Ministry of Health will provide an update on the latest Covid-19 numbers.

A written statement is due from the Ministry of Health at around 1pm. There will be no live press conference for this announcement – the numbers will be shared to the Covid-19 blog.

The ministry confirmed an additional 51 community cases on Sunday – four of these were in Waikato, the remainder in Auckland. Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told media on Monday he was expecting case numbers to increase in the coming weeks.

On Monday afternoon, Cabinet will be meeting to decide any potential changes for the Auckland, Northland and Waikato regions – all of which are still in alert level 3.

An announcement is expected from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at around 4pm. This will be live streamed on Stuff’s live Covid-19 blog.

There have been no new cases in Northland, which Bloomfield said is encouraging, but he wouldn’t hint at what advice he provided to Cabinet ahead of their meeting. Kaipara mayor Dr Jason Smith told RNZ on Monday he’s “optimistic” the region will move out of level 3.

Some experts think it’s too soon and too “dangerous” for Auckland to move down alert levels, given the current state of the outbreak.

Waikato mayor Alan Sanson is pushing for the region to move out of alert level 3, despite the fact cases are still popping up.

“I think we have to lower it sooner or later,” he told Morning Report.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff An announcement is expected from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at around 4pm. (File photo)

In an analysis for Stuff, political editor Luke Malpass explained it seemed a “no-brainer” for Northland to move down to level 2 due to the lack of cases in recent days. Waikato’s position also seems like a no-brainer but in the other direction.

“Clearly Covid-19 is still floating around Waikato – not least in the wastewater – and not all the sources of it are known yet,” Malpass wrote.

The question in Auckland will be whether the region moves to step 2 in alert level 3 – reopening retail, public places like zoos, libraries and museums, and increasing limits at weddings and funerals to 25 people.

A party in Auckland’s North Shore at the weekend could put any potential easing of restrictions in jeopardy. The gathering saw around 50 people drinking and dancing – without social distancing or masks – in clear disregard of the alert level restrictions.

Bloomfield told RNZ it must be “very disappointing” for others in Auckland to see this behaviour after they have been “doing the hard yards” and following the rules for the last few months.

To those who blatantly flouted the rules, he had a simple message: “Just don’t. It’s not going to help and it’s not going to help Auckland come down out of the alert level 3 restrictions sooner.”