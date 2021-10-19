Covid-19 vaccines at schools: An imposition or making the most of a 'captive audience'

Associate minister of health Peeni Henare spoke in Christchurch on Tuesday about Māori vaccination rates.

Some health workers are calling for Covid-19 vaccinations to be rolled out in schools, but caution is advised to ensure whānau do not feel it being “imposed” on them.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare was told last week during a hui with Māori health workers that an in-school Covid-19 vaccination programme would be a good way to engage rangatahi and their whānau.

Several schools have already held successful vaccinations events for communities, but the Ministry of Health will not confirm whether the vaccine could become part of its school-based immunisation schedule.

During a hui in Ōtautahi on October 12, Māori hauora (health) providers told Henare of frustrations for Māori in accessing the booking system and finding vaccination times that fit around whānau and work.

Maui Clinic vaccination team leader Renee Noble said she would “love there to be a school-based immunisation programme”.

She told Stuff some Māori whānau wanted to be vaccinated with their tamariki at school.

“For many, school is a community space, a safe space. Not just for tamariki and rangatahi but for their whānau.”

It was important access to vaccines be “in places they feel most comfortable, wherever that need may be”.

Maui Clinic vaccination team leader Renee Noble says some whānau are asking for Covid-19 vaccinations to be administered in the "safe space" of schools.

Both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education said several schools had already worked with district health boards to hold successful vaccinations events for students, staff and communities.

But it was a matter for individual schools to decide.

Health Ministry Covid-19 vaccination and immunisation group manager Astrid Koornneef said several DHBs and providers were actively engaging with schools and kura about offering vaccinations on-site.

The initial focus was on schools with high Māori or Pasifika populations, rural schools and special schools. It was now being rolled out more widely.

Some are calling for an in-school Covid-19 vaccination programme, but urge caution about imposing it on whānau without engagement.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) Māori and Pacific health executive director Hector Matthews said he supported all measures that increased vaccination rates.

Stuff previously reported the focus has unfairly been on rangatahi Māori, who have the lowest vaccination rates in the country but were among the last to gain access to it.

Hāpai te Hauora Māori public health chief executive officer Selah Hart said a model much like the one used for current vaccines for year 7 and 8s “would be very helpful” as long as rangatahi could make informed decisions with whānau support.

“They’re there, it’s a captive audience, but it needs to be done in a way that’s safe ... in a way that’s mana enhancing.”

Te Akatea (Maori Principals' Association) president Bruce Jepsen says whānau should be engaged in any plan to introduce school-based Covid-19 vaccines.

Te Akatea (Māori Principals’ Association) president Bruce Jepsen warned whānau would need to be involved in the process rather than it being “something that’s being imposed”.

“Historically, Māori have not been engaged with well.”

Health experts should work with individual kura “because we know the culture in schools”.

Principals Federation president Perry Rush welcomed any conversation about increasing vaccination rates and making it more accessible.

He had not been approached to discuss the likelihood of this happening in all schools.

Burnside High School principal Phil Holstein said he was working “to provide our school as a base for vaccinations”, but was unsure there would be government support for an all-school vaccination roll-out.

“On the surface it’s simple and clear-cut, but there’s some other issues around people making decisions and personal choice.”

He believed “it will be in the picture as we go forward”, and seeking parental permission would always be part of that.