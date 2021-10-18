Covid-19: No level 4 'circuit breaker' for Auckland, despite 'desperate need'

The Director-General of Health says Cabinet will be considering a move to an alert level 4 'circuit breaker' on October 18.

Cabinet has decided against a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown for Auckland, despite an expert saying it is “desperately needed” to allow for greater vaccination uptake among vulnerable people.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced Cabinet’s decision to keep Auckland at level 3, stage 1 restrictions for a further two weeks, amid calls from experts to return to alert level 4 to get the outbreak under control.

Ardern said the rationale was that public health advice said level 4 would “not necessarily make a significant difference” to the cases in the Covid-19 outbreak.

David White/Stuff Auckland has been in lockdown for more than 60 days. Cabinet announced on Monday it will remain so for another two weeks at least.

Immunologist and Associate Dean (Pacific) at the University of Otago (Wellington) Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said an “immediate” circuit breaker response was needed to allow as much time as possible for people to be vaccinated.

Māori and Pasifika people, in particular, had already been “heavily impacted” by the outbreak, she said.

Growing Covid-19 case numbers, spread of Delta beyond Auckland's boundaries, and an escalation in “persistent” unlinked mystery cases had been happening under high alert level conditions, at a time vaccination levels were not high enough to keep everyone safe, she said.

Sika-Paotonu said the Māori and Pacific vaccine drive needed to be prioritised, given existing inequities in health.

“Covid-19 responses are needed that do not make these any worse,” she said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said an immediate circuit breaker response is “desperately needed” for Auckland to allow as much time possible for people to get vaccinated.

“We desperately need to buy more time to drive vaccination rates up even further as quickly as possible, and to give more time for our hospitals to be ready for what’s coming.”

The decision came after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Monday morning announced the Government was “actively considering” a level 4 “circuit-breaker” for Auckland – despite ruling it out only a week ago.

“It's something we've actively considered, and importantly I've asked for advice from my team, but also from the public health teams on the ground in Tāmaki Makaurau that's informed our advice to the Prime Minister”, Bloomfield told TVNZ’s Breakfast.

Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā (National Maori Pandemic Group) co-leader Dr Rawiri Jansen told Stuff earlier on Monday a “circuit breaker” lockdown needed to be used to protect vulnerable, unvaccinated communities.

“The case numbers should give everybody pause. They are, either frankly, sobering or scary,” Jansen said.

The region would have to stay at alert level 4 for “weeks”, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Dr Rawiri Jansen earlier said Auckland should stay at level 4 for “weeks”.

“This is so hard. I get that it's hard. But honestly, we're facing a ‘this-is hard’ or this is deaths. That's just such a difficult thing.”

Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy earlier said on Twitter a “circuit breaker” would contain the spread so case numbers could be brought down to a more manageable level: “It is not another attempt at elimination, but to keep spread in check while vaccination coverage climbs.”

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the fact a circuit breaker was not deemed to be necessary by public health teams was reassuring, given they were privy to more details about the outbreak.

Earlier on Monday, Dr Dion O’Neale, principal investigator at Te Pūnaha Matatini, said he would be “very hopeful” if Auckland could have a circuit breaker of some kind – the sooner, the better.

In response to the Government's decision, O’Neale questioned how it could expect a different outcome “if you’re not changing anything”.

O'Neale earlier said there were options to “push down transmission as low as you can” that weren’t a return to alert level 4, such as increasing mask use, or tweaking the freedoms at 3.1 – such as limiting the number of interactions people could have, or making these interactions dependent on vaccination.

If there were some tweaks to the restrictions that could bring about change, that would be different. But at the moment, “it doesn’t look like we’re on a trajectory we want to be on”, he said.