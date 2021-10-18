Rodeo says cowboys must have Covid-19 vaccinations to ride

The 65th annual Waimate Rodeo at the Waimate Showgrounds. (Video first published February 2020)

Rodeo has become possibly the first sport in New Zealand to introduce a Covid-19 vaccination mandate.

The New Zealand Rodeo Cowboys Association has ruled that riders and officials must be vaccinated to take part in this year’s summer rodeo season.

While rodeos are unable to run under the Government’s alert level 2 rules, they could resume under level 1.

The association covers about 30 rodeo clubs with almost 600 members around the country. It runs a programme of nationwide events each summer where contestants compete for points.

Tom Lee/Stuff Action at the Waikato Rodeo in February.

Association president Lyal​ Cocks said the decision was taken to reduce the risks from Covid for everyone involved.

“Rodeo is a travelling sport, with contestants from all around New Zealand and rodeos staged in small communities and rural areas.

“There are significant reductions in risk if we are vaccinated, of catching or spreading the virus or becoming ill.”

Cocks said those who did not want to follow the new requirement could withdraw their membership.

“Some of them aren’t very happy at all, they have issues with being mandated. But it’s a very small minority.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A big crowd at the Waimate Rodeo earlier this year.

The mandate will not extend to spectators, unless the events are covered by the Government’s planned vaccine pass due to be rolled out in November. Bigger rodeos can attract about 4000 spectators.

Cocks said he was unaware of any other sports requiring all competitors to be vaccinated.

Under the Government’s vaccination scheme for nationally significant events, players and officials were vaccinated earlier this year before travelling overseas to represent New Zealand in events such as rugby and netball.

New Zealand Rugby last week encouraged all players, coaches, referees, volunteers and fans to get the vaccine.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A bareback event at the Tua Marina Rodeo last summer.

Cocks said the pandemic and alert level restrictions had so far been “very disruptive”.

Last summer’s programme ran as scheduled, but the association has postponed its Methven and Winchester rodeos, which had been scheduled for Labour Weekend.

“We are still waiting for guidance from the Government about what events will be able to go ahead.”

Rodeo has also been under pressure from animal welfare and rights groups, including the SPCA, which has repeatedly called for the sport to be banned, and Safe, which is suing the Government over its refusal to ban rodeos.

The Rodeo Cowboys Association formed an animal welfare committee in 2019 and is developing a welfare system.