'Tell the mayor to get vaccinated': Sandra Goudie won't take the Pfizer vaccine, and won't say why

Mayor Sandra Goudie won't get the Pfizer vaccine, and won't say why.

She’s been called “massively irresponsible” by a leading scientist and many of her own constituents are furious with her Covid vaccine stance. But Sandra Goudie isn’t backing down. National Correspondent Tony Wall sat down with the intractable mayor in an attempt to make sense of her position.

Interviewing Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie​ would make a good episode of the hit Netflix show Squid Game: Within the allotted time, get a straight answer from Goudie on why she won’t take the Pfizer​ Covid vaccine or your head will explode.

The only trouble is, there’d be no players left alive because it’s an impossible challenge: Goudie, infuriatingly, refuses to say.

Perhaps it’s because she knows she’d be ridiculed if she wheeled out what’s behind her decision to refuse the Pfizer jab and wait for another, supposedly better one, to come along.

Then again, she claims not to care what people say about her. In her mind, she’s a champion of human rights.

READ MORE:

* Understanding the unvaccinated: Why are around 800,000 eligible Kiwis reluctant to get jabbed?

* Mixed views on Coromandel mayor's decision to say no to Pfizer

* Covid-19: The problems with Sandra Goudie's position on delaying vaccination



“I’m setting an example of supporting freedom of choice,” Goudie says from the living room of her home on a lifestyle block near Thames.

“I’m not going to be a leader on this issue for all of the people, but certainly I’m taking a leadership role in representing a view ... about the right to have the freedom to choose, about a fundamental right in the Bill of Rights.”

As someone who doesn’t use Facebook, she claims not to have seen much of the abuse that’s been hurled her way since she admitted to Stuff that she hasn’t been vaccinated.

But again and again she complains about the “persecution” and “discrimination” she’s faced.

“What happened to respect of others and their choices and their opinions? I mean, the vitriol and the way people behave is just shocking.”

Goudie says she’s waiting for the Novavax vaccine to become available in New Zealand, but when pushed, won’t commit to taking that, either.

“I would seriously consider it, absolutely. [But] no I’m not going to give a guarantee about that.”

Her husband, Bernard, a type one diabetic who is recovering from major shoulder surgery, is also unvaccinated.

Bernard is more forthcoming about his reasons.

“I’m put off by all the stuff I hear on the Pfizer,” he says. “When you start hearing stories of someone’s father got it, and two days later he was dead.”

As of Tuesday, more than 6.3 million doses of the vaccine had been administered in New Zealand and only one person had died from the viral infection myocarditis, likely as a result of the vaccination. But myocarditis is much more common after infection with Covid-19.

A frequent source of the misinformation Goudie’s husband espouses is the misrepresentation of ‘adverse event’ reports following vaccination.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sandra Goudie says she's being a leader by supporting people's right to choose.

‘Not the sort of leader I want’

Goudie went walkabout in downtown Thames on Monday, followed by Stuff. The very first person she engaged with was appalled with her position on vaccines.

“I’m an intensive care nurse and I know what’s going on,” says the woman, who doesn't want to give her name. “I like Sandra, but I’m very disappointed. That’s not the sort of leader I want.

“I think if you're a leader, you need to do what’s the best for the people who you are leading. The other thing is, when you make a statement you need to back it up with absolute fact.”

Goudie, 69, has always been known as intractable; unwilling to back down from positions and statements even when it makes her look kind of silly.

Born in Roxburgh, central Otago, she moved around a lot as her father’s construction work took the family all over the country.

She left Queen’s High School in Dunedin at 16 with School Certificate, later doing university papers by correspondence.

In the late 1970s, while living in Auckland, she hitchhiked to Colville at the top of the Coromandel Peninsula where she met Bernard, from a local farming family.

The couple had two sons and began dairy farming on the Hauraki Plains, Sandra taking on roles with the local branch of Federated Farmers.

In the late 90s she became a Thames-Coromandel district councillor and in 2002 she was the only National candidate to win a new seat, de-throning the darling of the Green movement, the late Jeanette Fitzsimons, from the Coromandel electorate.

Her three terms in Parliament – two in Opposition, one in Government – were largely unremarkable, although in 2010 several Opposition MPs walked out of the law and order select committee she chaired in frustration at the way she ran it, accusing her of hindering the democratic process.

She retired from Parliament at the 2011 election and was elected mayor of Thames-Coromandel in 2016.

One of her most controversial moments as mayor was her refusal to sign the Local Government New Zealand Declaration on Climate Change, a decision a High Court judge later found was unlawful.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Sandra Goudie lives on a lifestyle block near Thames. Both she and her husband, Bernard, are unvaccinated.

Is she a climate change sceptic? “I would certainly have questions.”

She believes the cost of carbon reduction measures will cripple households.

“For that reason, if nothing else, foodbanks will be here to stay.”

But it’s her position on Covid that is most likely to stain her reputation.

In August, she admitted her use of QR scanning was “very hit and miss” and the most recent Delta outbreak would “probably not” make her scan more often.

She later backtracked, saying that was a throwaway line and she would make sure to scan in future.

Goudie says she had her childhood vaccines and took a flu vaccine as recently as last year. So why won’t she take the Pfizer vaccine?

“I’m not arguing the Pzifer vaccine with anyone,” she says. “It’s my personal choice to make a decision for myself on what I’m going to put into my body for medical care.

“I’m not intending to justify that to anyone.”

Her husband gives some possible clues as to her thinking.

“It [Pfizer] is a different way of doing it,” he says. “I do the flu jab, that’s okay, that’s a normal way of doing it, but this is different."

STUFF The Whole Truth Covid-19 Vaccination: How does an mRNA vaccine work?

He’s referring to the fact that Pfizer is an mRNA vaccine, which works by delivering instructions to cells on how to make the Covid spike protein fight off the disease.

Novavax, on the other hand, is a protein-based vaccine, similar to those used for diseases such as hepatitis B, influenza and meningitis.

Debunked conspiracy theories claim that mRNA vaccines somehow alter genes, leading to the creation of “genetically modified humans”.

In fact, the vaccine enters your body, does its thing, and is then destroyed. It doesn’t alter your DNA.

The Pfizer vaccine has been given to tens of millions of people around the world and has been effective and safe.

The Novavax vaccine has shown a similar or better efficacy in trials, but is yet to be approved by Medsafe and other drug agencies overseas. The Government has ordered 5.36 million courses, due to arrive next year.

Goudie claims she’s had more than 3000 responses from people, most supporting her stance.

“The big concern for a lot of them is that they’ve got no voice and they’re worried, they’re scared and they care about what’s happening to New Zealand.

“I’m really disappointed that ... we don’t have a variety of vaccines and ... we don’t have a variety of treatments.

“Why don’t we have Ivermectin?”

Ivermectin, widely known as an animal de-worming drug, has been the subject of feverish discussion as a treatment for Covid-19.

It can be used in humans to treat an intestinal disease caused by roundworm, certain parasites in blood or tissue, or for scabies after treatment has failed.

A number of studies of its use against Covid-19 have come up with varying results, but it’s considered an “ineffective treatment” by the Ministry of Health and is not recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie​ Wiles​ says Goudie’s refusal to get vaccinated is putting others at risk and is “massively irresponsible”, while fellow councillor Gary Gotlieb says she’s “playing politics” and should resign.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Goudie browses at an antique shop in Thames.

Goudie says she respects them, and they should respect her.

“I’m not persuading people one way or another, the choice, again, is theirs. Unless of course they’re mandated and I’m just appalled at the mandating going on and the amount of people that are losing their jobs [for refusing to vaccinate] - we’ve got army personnel, teachers, healthcare workers, firefighters – I think it’s all so wrong, so very, very wrong,” says Goudie.

Last week, the Government announced that everyone involved in “high-risk” work in the health and disability sector must have their first dose by October 30 and be fully vaccinated by December 1, though it’s unclear if firefighters will be included in this.

“The fact is that whether you’re vaccinated or not, any one of us can catch Covid. The only difference is the degree to which you might be affected as a vaccinated person may not be as severe as the degree as which I might be affected ... we don’t know that.”

This is false. Vaccination reduces the risk of infection. A study published in the Lancet earlier this month found its effectiveness against infection was 88 per cent during the first month after full vaccination, though this fell to 47 per cent after five months.

It is also beyond doubt that vaccination significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19, including from the Delta variant. Real world experience as well as peer reviewed studies have confirmed this. Of 5500 recently recorded Covid-19 deaths in the US, 5100 were unvaccinated.

But Goudie rejects the idea that her views are dangerous, or could help spread the disease, laughing uproariously at the suggestion.

“It’s only dangerous when you don't align with the preferred ... narrative ... suddenly you’re dangerous. Really? I mean, give me a break.

“I’m not helping the spread of it, no more than you are. The negative narrative to try and put me in the position where I’m made to take the full responsibility for a virus that’s out there that anyone, whether vaccinated or not ... can get.”

Does she at least accept that Covid is a deadly disease?

“Well it has killed some people, yes. I agree with the commentator that said the fear factor needs to be dialled back.

“If it’s as deadly as that, why don’t we have the breadth of treatments here in New Zealand we should have? Why don’t we have Ivermectin?”

Will she stand for mayor again next year? She’s undecided.

“If someone pisses me off, I might just say, ‘hey I’m back in, baby’.”

That of course, will come down to voters.

People like Nev Gunson​, who’s doing some shopping on the main street of Thames, are not impressed.

“She's entitled to her views, but a person on her political platform probably needs to keep it to themself. She needs to look at the greater picture.

“I saw what happened in Australia when people ignored the [health] advice given to them. The only way this virus spreads is by people not being vaccinated and not wearing a mask.”

We're interrupted by an elderly man wandering past.

“Are you a reporter?” he asks.

“Tell the mayor to get vaccinated.”