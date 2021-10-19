Addington Cup Week to be held behind closed doors for the first time

Christchurch’s popular Addington Cup Week will be held behind closed doors for the first time in its 117-year history.

On Tuesday, organisers confirmed the event will not be open to the public due to Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

Tickets for the event were meant to go live last month but were put on hold due to uncertainty regarding restrictions on mass gatherings.

Organisers earlier said the races would go ahead but, if level 2 restrictions of crowds limited to 100 people remained in place, spectators would not be possible.

In a press statement on Tuesday, organisers said the “time has now run out” to wait for restrictions to be eased enough that would have allowed the public to attend.

More to come.