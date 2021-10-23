'The wake-up call the South Island needed': Covid-19 in Blenheim is South's first community case since 2020

Emergency Response Marlborough at Blenheim Testing Centre on Saturday before the first case was announced.

A person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Blenheim, in the first South Island community case in nearly a year.

The person, understood to be a young man, is isolating, awaiting the results of further testing. The case is considered to be low risk.

The Ministry of Health said the individual flew from Rotorua and arrived in Blenheim on October 21. He sought a test upon arrival after developing a sore throat. Initial case interviews suggest the case is linked to the Te Awamutu cluster.

It's the first case of Covid-19 in the South Island since 2020, with Professor Michael Baker saying officials should start thinking about “a very proactive policy to limit transmission now from the North Island to the South Island".

There has been no indication from officials so far if alert levels will change for the top of the South.

The Ministry of Health said the latest case's initial test, including a follow-up swab, returned a weak positive result, and that the risk appears low given the individual’s likely late stage of infection.

Initial case interviews identified a small number of close contacts, who have been contacted and are isolating with tests arranged.

The public health response is being stepped up in Blenheim. An emergency response unit has arrived at Horton Park where a testing centre is located.

Civil Defence at Horton Park Testing Centre in Blenheim.

Interviews were underway to determine any locations of interest. People living in the Blenheim township were asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page.

Blenheim residents with symptoms – no matter how mild – are asked to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. Investigations into the source of the infection are underway.

What now for the south?

Professor of Public Health Michael Baker, from the University of Otago, Wellington, said a single isolated case flying to Blenheim should be quite manageable, provided contact tracing was "very rapid".

The bigger problem now was to try to eliminate the virus in Waikato – eight new cases were announced there on Saturday – where it was harder to set up a boundary than Auckland, he said.

University of Otago epidemiologist Michael Baker says the system will have to be vigirous to avoid the virus spreading rapidly.

The Blenheim case illustrated the challenge of trying to contain the outbreak where there was ongoing transmission, Baker said.

"It does mean the system will have to remain very vigorous if it's to avoid this virus transmitting throughout New Zealand, which it could do quite quickly. It does mean we need a very vigorous effort to stamp out the remaining chain of transmission in Waikato.

“If transmission becomes well established in Waikato, it's obviously much harder to maintain a boundary around there."

The case also raised questions about whether there was going to be a strong containment policy to prevent the virus becoming established in the South Island.

"Fairly obviously, it would be good to think about a very proactive policy to limit transmission now from the North Island to the South Island."

Latest data from Nelson Marlborough Health shows 84.4 per cent of the people in the area it covers have had their first vaccination, and 72.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. The Marlborough region itself is on 90 per cent first doses.

University of Auckland microbiologist Associate Professor Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the case showed why the South Island had not been put at alert level 1, and it was a wake-up call for the south.

"The restrictions we have in place are to try to minimise the chances of what happened in Auckland happening anywhere else. Perhaps this is the wake-up call the South Island needed,” she said.

“I hope we see lots of people getting tested if they have symptoms, and if they aren't vaccinated, going out and getting vaccinated."

Dr Siouxsie Wiles says there was a good reason the South Island wasn't in alert level 1.

The Te Awamutu cluster was still being investigated, and it was likely other people were exposed before restrictions were put in place around it, Wiles said.

People were also getting exemptions to leave level 3 areas after having tested negative for Covid, but that didn't mean they weren't incubating the virus.

"This is a risk to everywhere outside the level 3 regions. It's precisely why the rest of the country is not at level 1."

Distinguished Professor Nigel French, executive director of the Infectious Disease Research Centre based at Massey University said the Blenheim case was likely at a late stage of infection, indicating the person had probably been infected awhile ago.

Usually if people were going to develop Covid symptoms they would show signs a couple of days after being infected. But not everybody showed symptoms, and if they had been vaccinated they could be even less likely to show symptoms.

"The most important thing is assessing the risk that they will have transmitted it to other people recently, and if they have, getting an idea of where they have been and what cluster they are linked to.”

The later stage the infection, and the weaker the positive result, the less likely the case was to have transmitted the virus after their arrival.”

The Government's new Covid-19 framework includes a 'traffic light' system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

Top of the south reacts

Mayor John Leggett said there were plans in place should alert levels change.

“I suppose an alert level change depends on the person's contact tracing, and whether the person has been out and about in the community.

“I certainly hope there's not a level change. I think right across the region employers and people in businesses have had in the back of their mind that they might have to respond pretty quickly to a change."

Chamber of Commerce general manager Pete Coldwell said putting the region into alert level 3 would have a major impact on local businesses.

"From a business perspective that is a major issue. That is the last thing anybody would want. It depends entirely on the Government's response to this case. Every single region has been concerned that this might happen to them."

A police car blocking off one entrance to Wairau Hospital, in Blenheim.

Marlborough economist Alistair Schorn said the postive case came at an unfortunate time for businesses, many of which were expecting additional visitors due to the Labour Day and Marlborough Anniversary (November 1) long weekends.

"The main this is people are going to that much less inclined to have face-to-face contact with others until they know how and when this is going to shake out ... This 'basic hesitance' will have some effect on normal economic activities, but how big or small is yet to be determined.”

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said it was a terrible blow to the region but not entirely unexpected.

"No surprise it's come to the top of the south - I guess it has been drifting down the country. It's a bit of a stressful situation."

"We did this before under the pressure of harvest, so I think this time it will be manageable."

Now with the possibility of another lockdown for Marlborough, Pickens said there was a certain amount of anxiety creeping in.

Civil Defence at Horton Park Testing Centre. The Ministry of Health believes the public risk is low.

"But it's still early days, we're a good number of months away. It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out, if there's any other cases, and how the community accepts Covid coming to the South Island."

He had passed a barbershop where people were "queueing out the door", which he assumed was people trying to get their hair done before a lockdown was announced.

Marlborough residents getting vaccinated on Super Saturday.

Testing locations in Marlborough:

Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St.Open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke. Open 10am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if needed, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

Meanwhile, those in Marlborough, Nelson, and Tasman are reminded to get vaccinated this weekend if they have not already. Vaccination clinic locations across the region are available on the Nelson Marlborough Health website.