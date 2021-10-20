Randwick School extends 'duty of care' to vaccinate pupils

Vaccinator Janine Emrys​ gives the jab to Randwick School pupil Pacy Wilson, 12, at a Covid vaccination clinic at the school on Wednesday.

Randwick School Principal Simonne Goodall​ has a fight on her hands combatting misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccintion.

Based in the Lower Hutt suburb of Moera, Randwick’s roll of 140 is 50 per cent Māori and 17 per cent Pasifika.

On Wednesday Kahungunu Whānau Services were at Randwick vaccinating pupils, staff and parents.

Based on what Goodall hears “anecdotally” at the “school gate” the vaccination rate amongst parents is well below the national average of 85 per cent. “I would be guessing but I would say it is between 40 and 50 percent.”

Ross Giblin Randwick School pupil Pacy Wilson, 12, was nervous about the jab but pleased to show off her vaccinated arm.

She puts the low rate down to a “combination of fear and misinformation” amongst parents.

Parents often rely on social media, or friends and family, and she says getting the right information to them is not easy.

On Monday, she told Stuff “I was talking to someone today who said ‘I am not getting it because I am pregnant’, when in fact there is some really good information saying pregnant women should be vaccinated.”

By Wednesday the woman told Goodall that she had listened to what she had said and would be getting the jab.

As a principal she finds talking to parents in a “low key” way at the school gate works best.

Goodall had planned to have former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder attend the Wednesday vaccination event but he was asked to help with the funeral arrangements for Sean Wainui. Milner-Skudder was also going to get his second dose, to reinforce to parents that the vaccination is safe.

Teacher aide Rachael​ Wilson and her daughter Pacy Wilson​ were both vaccinated on Wedensday.

Ross Giblin Vaccinator Janine Emrys talks to Pacy Wilson, 12 and her mum Rachael Wilson, about being vaccinated.

Wilson helps teach Samoan at the school and had been reluctant to get vaccinated due to a “fear” of the possible side effects.

“I just wanted to know where I could get more information.”

Although she knew that the best place to get advice was from her GP, she had not done so.

Pacy had urged her to get vaccinated and with elderly parents to think about, she had agreed.

Most of her family have had the jab and it had been made clear to her that she was in a “vulnerable” community.

Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen praised the school for being proactive.

The vaccination roll-out had reached a stage where targetting those left was the best approach.

Andersen favours social service providers like Kāinga Ora approaching the remaining unvaccinated to find out why they are hesitant.

Goodall said she had a“duty of care” to make sure the school is safe and she was pleased that all but one of the teachers and teacher aides are now vaccinated.