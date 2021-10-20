Covid-19: National Party proposes tax cuts, wage subsidy boost, and $100 vouchers for the vaccinated

National leader Judith Collins says the Government needs to offer businesses certainty, and end lockdown restrictions in six weeks' time.

The National Party has produced an alternative Covid-19 economic plan that includes a boost to the wage subsidy, tax cuts for small businesses, and $100 hospitality vouchers for fully vaccinated adults.

The plan, which includes many aspects of a reopening plan announced three weeks ago, includes the “milestone” of ending lockdown restrictions when 85 to 90 per cent vaccination of the eligible population is reached, or by December 1 – in six weeks’ time.

As an Opposition party, National’s latest policy announcement has no bearing on the Government’s policies, but it offers suggestions for how the country could respond to the ongoing economic cost of the pandemic.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National leader Judith Collins says the Government needs to offer businesses certainty, and end lockdown restrictions in six weeks time.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: National and ACT plans to get out of Covid will reveal a divided New Zealand

* The Leaders Debate - how Stuff and The Press helped shape an election campaign

* Election 2020: The answers Grant Robertson and Paul Goldsmith didn't have in the Stuff Finance Debate



National Party leader Judith Collins, launching the policy document at Wellington bar Foxglove on Wednesday morning, said the party’s plan would “move beyond lockdowns internal borders and alert level rules that no longer makes sense”.

"Immediate support is vital, particularly for small businesses, suffering through lockdown. If we want these otherwise viable businesses to survive and still be around ... We need to help them get through these next few months.

“Businesses don't want to rely on the Government. They just want the freedom to get on with the job.”

Under the plan, National said any region with a 70 per cent full vaccination rate and no Covid-19 cases would be moved to Covid-19 alert level 1 immediately.

Businesses would be allowed to operate “as normal” if all of their staff were fully vaccinated, if they chose to.

And businesses could operate without capacity limits if they chose to require proof of vaccination status upon entry.

There would also be tax cuts on offer.

A temporary tax rate of 17.5 per cent would be provided to small businesses with fewer than 19 employees and a maximum taxable income of $70,000, for the coming two financial years. The current rate for most companies is 28 per cent.

Tax obligations could also be extended across the coming two years without penalty for businesses that suffer a “significant loss of revenue”.

The threshold for the tax write off for new assets, such as equipment, machinery, hardware or software, would also be substantially hiked from $5000 to $150,000 for the coming two years, and then reinstated at $5000.

The wage subsidy would be paid out at Covid-19 alert level 2, businesses would be able to claim it for a 30 per cent revenue loss (instead of a 40 per cent revenue loss) after receiving the payments for eight weeks, and the payments would increase from $600 to $800 per full time worker.

A marginal tax cut would also be provided to all workers, as the 10.5 per cent income tax rate threshold would be lifted from $14,000 to $17,000 for the coming two years. This amounts to roughly $4, or a cup of coffee, a week.

For fully vaccinated adults, a “dine and discover” voucher worth $100 would be provided to stimulate spending on hospitality, accommodation, and tourism, in the coming six months.

Hospitality business would also be able to extend their outdoor seating to public spaces for the coming six months, overriding council bylaws.