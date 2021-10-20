'Covid closed our doors': Popular bar succumbs to pandemic restrictions

On a quiet Tuesday night a popular Christchurch pub closed its doors for the final time.

It was a sad ending for Tom Newfield, the man with a dream to bring a vibrant neighbourhood pub culture to the centre of Christchurch five years ago.

Back in 2017, Newfield opened the doors to Welles Street, his slickly converted 1950s warehouse with its multi-coloured street front mural that begged punters to enter.

He promised us a fun place for everyone, and Christchurch bought into it.

With capacity for 400 and a sophisticated Middle Eastern food vibe, Newfield was one of the many brave new hospitality entrepreneurs who saw the Christchurch rebuild as an opportunity.

But like many businesses, Newfield has had to face up to the harsh reality of Covid-19.

Eighteen months into a pandemic that has included lockdowns, uncertainty and financial decline, Newfield has pulled the pin on four hospitality venues he is a director of.

The companies that own fine casual dining restaurant Earl, inner city rooftop bar Pink Lady and pizzeria Bottle & Stone as well as Welles Street were placed into liquidation on Monday.

Liquidator Brenton Hunt said the liquidations were voluntary and the companies were insolvent. All apart from Welles Street would remain trading.

The announcement came unceremoniously via social media, stating “like all my hospo mates around the world, Covid had closed our doors”.

Newfield’s statement gave a glimpse into the difficulties of keeping businesses afloat during challenging times, and it made for uncomfortable reading.

“Behind the scenes, we have been doing everything we can to get the business in the best possible position to operate and rebuild.”

However, efforts had proven unfeasible to continue in the current climate, he wrote.

“Over the past 18 months, we have endured lockdowns, prolonged CBD rebuilds, closed borders, severe staffing shortages and working visa issues.”

Acknowledging how important Welles Street was to many people, Newfield said they’d been lucky to have so many amazing customers who he trusted would remain loyal across other local ventures.

“The industry will rejuvenate... And while these may be uncertain times, they need to be a time of understanding, tolerance and positivity for our industry, and I’ll do whatever I can to help.”

Newfield was not alone. Recently Stuff shared how Praveen Nautiyal’s courageous step into self-employment resulted in a shredded business plan due to Covid-19.

While working as a professional chef, Nautiyal had built a successful sideline business with his food trailer ‘Feed the Need’.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff All parked up and nowhere to go: Praveen Nautiyal pre-planned to quit his job and go full time on his food truck but then Covid-19 struck.

He worked hard and liked being self-employed, and so he decided to pack in his job, in time to commit to pre-Christmas events.

He couldn’t have known that the press conference called by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on August 17, in which she announced a nationwide lockdown, would see his dream parked up in a Rolleston garage.

As restrictions kicked in and the long tail of Covid-19 kept the South Island in alert level 2, Nautiyal, like many food vendors, could do nothing but watch as event after event was scratched from his calendar.

Now he’s struggling to pay rent and a mortgage and has been forced to look for temporary work.

Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson described the demise of Welles Street as “really sad news”.

“Losing any business from our community is devastating.”

Watson has been fighting to get the Government to provide clarity on future operating restrictions for businesses, but with no success.

While businesses had been incredibly resilient over the past 18 months, some sectors such as hospitality had spent the last year using any spare cash they had to stay afloat, she said.

“With revenue down, increased operating costs to ensure they can adhere to alert level restrictions, coupled with the latest lockdown and extended level 2 restrictions we are all having to operate within, the ongoing impact is simply too much for some businesses to bear.”

The importance of targeted financial support for specific sectors such as hospitality, tourism, retail and the event industry was now urgent, she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Welles Street bar owner Tom Newfield is pulling the pin after Covid-19 restrictions forced them to close. (File photo)

News of another hospitality business failing comes as National’s spokesperson for Tourism and Small Business Todd McClay released the party’s Back in Business-plan, a package of urgent measures designed to ensure businesses survive the next 12 months.

The package includes distributing “dine and discover” vouchers to support hospitality, accommodation and tourism, worth $100 to every fully vaccinated adult which can be spent at any hospitality, accommodation, or tourism business in the country over the next six months.

They also propose extending outdoor seating in hospitality businesses wherever safe and practical for the next six months and would override council bylaws to do so.

McClay said they would also establish an insurance scheme to allow major events to be planned with confidence that lockdowns won’t result in significant financial losses for organisers, customers or suppliers.

Calling on the Government to adopt the plan, McClay said tourism, hospitality and events businesses had been badly affected by Covid-19.

“If they are to contribute to New Zealand’s rebuild, we need them to survive.”

Credit bureau Centrix said Christchurch business closures were up 10 per cent, Auckland was up 13.8 per cent in September, and Wellington’s numbers were relatively stable.

Stuff has approached Newfield for comment.