GP who may quit over Covid-19 stance tells anti-vax rally she tried to import ivermectin

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and GP Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

A family doctor who faces having to quit because she refuses to get a Covid-19 vaccine told an anti-vax rally she tried to import the drug ivermectin but was stopped at the border.

Sophie Febery, a GP at the Methven Medical Centre in Mid-Canterbury, posted a statement online on Tuesday saying she would no longer be permitted to see patients face to face because of her decision not to get vaccinated.

The statement was later taken down.

Stuff has since seen a video of Febery speaking at The Freedoms and Rights Coalition Freedom Stand in Christchurch on Super Saturday telling a cheering audience that she was about to lose her job.

“But that’s OK. As I’ve said, my conscience is worth more to me than my career.”

READ MORE:

* Doctor who ran mask campaign quits after refusing mandated vaccine

* Covid-19: Thousands of doctors come together to support Covid-19 vaccination

* Covid 19: Speedway vouchers, barbecues and prizes, mayors support Saturday vaccination push



Febery told the crowd New Zealanders had no access to what she said were early treatments such as ivermectin – a drug used to de-worm livestock and a few human conditions such as intestinal disease caused by roundworm (strongyloidiasis), certain parasites in blood or tissue, or for scabies after prior treatment has failed.

“I tried to import some, and it was stopped at the border.”

Ivermectin is dangerous in high doses and is not approved by Medsafe as a Covid treatment.

The Ministry of Health says ivermectin is approved in very specific doses to treat only a limited number of conditions, and not Covid-19, warning it could cause serious harm.

Erin Tasker/Stuff Methven doctor Sophie Febery is quitting because she is refusing to get Covid-19 vaccinations.

Febery told the rally in Cranmer Sq she was “being investigated” by the Medical Council of New Zealand (MCNZ).

Previously Febery launched a Facebook campaign, #masks4all NZ, in 2020 in an effort to get everyone wearing masks in public.

“As Jacinda says, we should all assume we’re infected and if we're infected then of course we will want to do everything we can to stop passing that onto others, and wearing a mask is just kind,” she said at the time.

During the rally she said she had made an oral submission to the Covid-19 amendment bill, in which she claimed the “draconian measures undertaken by the Government were utterly unwarranted given the severity of the pandemic”.

Stuff has contacted Febery and the medical centre to ask if she was forced to resign.

Her husband said on Wednesday neither his wife nor the medical centre’s directors had any comment.

MCNZ chairman Dr Curtis Walker confirmed there were a number of matters relating to issues about doctors and the Covid-19 vaccination under consideration but privacy considerations limited any further comment on individual cases.

“What we can say is, [the] council does take these matters very seriously.”

Walker said their primary purpose was to protect the public health and safety of New Zealanders.

“This is the touchstone against which the council considers every decision about individual doctors.”

The council underscored its concerns around Covid-19 vaccination in recent guidance that emphasised there was no place for either anti-vaccination messages in professional practice, or promotion of anti-vaccination claims – including on social media and advertising by health practitioners.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Medical Council of NZ chairman Curtis Walker confirmed there were a number of matters relating to issues about doctors and the Covid-19 vaccination under consideration.

Non-compliance could result in suspension or the placing of conditions on a doctor’s practice to protect the public from harm, as well as referring the matter to a Professional Conduct Committee for further investigation, Walker said.

A spokesperson for Doctors Stand Up For Vaccination – a grassroots group formed in August to provide a united voice from the medical community to support vaccination – said there was a very small minority of doctors who did not support the vaccine.

“However, despite the small numbers, their impact can be devastating, especially among smaller or rural communities.”

Global statistics show the vast majority of patients in hospital and intensive care units with Covid-19 are the unvaccinated or immunocompromised, she said.

“Our initiative is about making sure the voice of the overwhelming majority is heard – that the vaccine will protect you, your whānau and your community.

“We hope that our message can provide some reassurance for those who feel uneasy.”

Febery’s stance shocked the Methven community.

One of four doctors at the Methven Medical Centre, Febery was well known in the town. She also runs the vegetable stall Methven’s Food Forest.

Residents posted messages thanking her for her service and said she would be missed, with some saying that while they did not understand her decision they respected it.

Others expressed anger that she would not get vaccinated.

The Methven Medical Centre confirmed on Tuesday Febery would stop seeing patients as of October 30.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Methven doctor Sophie Febery released this statement about her future on a community Facebook page on Tuesday morning. A short time later it was taken down.

“The whole team at the Methven Medical Centre are aware of the importance of getting our community vaccinated, and that is why we have been running an intense local vaccination programme since June.”

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said that while it was Febery’s personal choice, he encouraged the community to get vaccinated to protect others in the community.

Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton said it was “saddening” when a doctor quit based on a vaccine that was proven to be safe.

While she was yet to hear of other rural doctors taking the same stance, Murton said the college had other services on standby including Primary Health Organisations and the Rural GP Network for the “small numbers” who might be required to fill positions.