Covid-19: New 'Delta plus' variant being tracked in UK, not yet on WHO's radar

A new Covid-19 variant out of the United Kingdom – labelled “Delta Plus” by some experts – is on an “increasing trajectory”, but isn’t expected to be as “disastrous” as other variants.

A briefing from the UK Health Security Agency confirmed the new sub-lineage of the highly transmissible Delta variant – called AY.4.2, one of around 45 sub-lineages of Delta – was increasing in frequency in the UK, accounting for about 6 per cent of all sequences generated in the week beginning September 27.

Further assessment of the variant was underway, but the briefing noted it was on an “increasing trajectory”.

However, Professor Francois Balloux​, the director of the UCL Genetics Institute in London said, via Science Media Centre, it wasn’t likely to have the same impact as the Alpha and Delta strains.

Alberto Pezzali/AP Around 6 per cent of cases in the UK – in the week of September 27 – were infected with this new Delta sub-lineage.

“Here we are dealing with a potential small increase in transmissibility that would not have a comparable impact on the pandemic.”

Balloux told the BBC it was likely this variant was up to 10 per cent more transmissible – whereas the Alpha and Delta variants were between 50 and 60 per cent.

"At this stage, I would say wait and see, don't panic. It might be slightly, subtly more transmissible, but it is not something absolutely disastrous like we saw previously."

National Institutes of Health/AP A new variant derived from the Delta variant has been identified in the United Kingdom. (File photo)

The variant was yet to be added to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) list of variants under monitoring, of interest, or of concern. It also hadn’t been assigned by the Pangolin tool (the Phylogenetic Assignment of Named Global Outbreak Lineages) used to track variants around the world.

Balloux thought it might be elevated to the rank of variant under investigation.

The variant carried two characteristic mutations in the spike protein – Y145H and A222V. Neither showed increased viral transmissibility and were not obvious candidates for immune escape or higher virulence.

“Both the spike Y145H and A222V mutations have been found in various other SARS-CoV-2 lineages since the beginning of the pandemic, but have remained at low frequency until now,” Balloux said.

He explained on Twitter these mutations had not been found in other variants of concern.

The first instances of this strain carrying both of these mutations were identified in April last year, but follow-up analyses found it to have “no inherent transmissibility advantage”, Balloux said. It was deduced that spread was likely caused by “demographic processes”.

“Functional work is underway to test whether it may be less well recognised by antibodies.”

AY.4.2 was being closely monitored in the UK and remained rare elsewhere. So far, only three cases had been detected in the United States, and after Denmark previously reported up to 2 per cent of cases with it, the variant appeared to be, as Balloux put it, “on its way out”.