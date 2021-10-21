Covid-free no more: Waiheke grapples with questions as Delta reaches island

Locals on Waiheke are concerned and looking for answers after a person on the island has tested positive for Covid-19.

Waiheke can give off an air of stepping back in time. A slower pace of life, a sense of community, a place where doors are forever unlocked and you'll find the keys to your rental car in the glove box.

Travelling there the day after Waiheke recorded its first case of Delta felt like winding back the clock in a different way – to a time when Auckland’s alert levels kept people at home.

Unlike the bustling seaside suburbs of Takapuna and Mission Bay, only a few people dot Oneroa Beach.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Oneroa Beach was quiet the day after Waiheke Island recorded its first case of Delta.

The arrival of the virus after 19 months didn’t come as a complete surprise, islanders say – but it was still a shock, a reminder of the need for vigilance.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Positive case on Waiheke Island a close contact of existing case

* Covid-19: Waiheke and Great Barrier Island closed to visitors at level 3

* Covid-19: Waiheke wants to break from Auckland's lockdown restrictions, move to level 2



Up the hill from the beach, the main strip of Oneroa is the first pit-stop after the ferry, where usually buses spit out tourists seeking icecream, picnic supplies and fish and chips.

Now the medical centre at one end is managing a brisk turnover of vaccines and tests but, besides the Four Square, it’s the only place with a queue outside.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Islanders are being urged to get vaccinated, and to get a test if they have any symptoms.

On a busy weekend, The Local would serve up fish burgers, snapper and oysters to hundreds of visitors. Level 3 has hit them hard. During a recent three-hour service with three staff, they took $18.

Owners Simon Pope and Sara Stevenson weren't happy with the decision to shut off the island. As far as Pope sees it: “We are part of Auckland, Auckland's part of us.”

It’s particularly tough with Labour Weekend approaching. The pair normally rely on the busy long weekend to pay off winter overdrafts. This year they reckon they’ll be lucky to get 20 customers for Saturday lunch.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A drag normally thrumming with tourists is quiet at level 3.

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley acknowledges the border closure has been tough on businesses that would otherwise market their takeaways to daytrippers, and wants to see more government support for them.

But the reason for closing the border was to protect the health of the islanders, and she stands by that. She's faced vitriol from people who see her as directly responsible for keeping second homeowners away from their baches and businesses out of pocket.

Her focus is on the case self-isolating on Waiheke, not personal attacks.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley is frustrated at the lack of answers about the case.

A number of questions were still unanswered on Tuesday: why the person travelled before having their results back, whether they had breached Covid regulations and, if so, why they were being allowed to self-isolate?

Home self-isolation is a high-trust model, Handley said, but establishing trust in communities needs “a lot more information up front”.

For Bianca Ranson from Piritahi Marae, the arrival of Delta was “definitely concerning, especially because of our elderly population, our kūia and kaumātua”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Bianca Ranson from Piritahi Marae voiced concern for the island’s kūia and kaumātua if Delta spread.

She wants to see Māori vaccination rates used to determine when Waiheke’s border should reopen, mirroring Māori leaders’ calls for rates to be central to moving down alert levels.

“We know Māori and Pacific vaccination rates haven't been moving at the same pace and that's really understandable, and we need to allow that time for our people to catch up.”

The prospect of Covid getting into the community was a worry for Will Thompson, general manager of Fenice Restaurant, because of how tight-knit the community is.

“If one person gets a case on the island, everyone is linked to everywhere.

“We’ve got one supermarket here ... if that person travels to the supermarket, you're then reaching out into the whole community.”

So far, no locations of interest have been identified on the island. The person was tested before boarding a ferry in their vehicle and drove straight to the address where they are isolating.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A few children on boogie boards in the shallow waves were among the few people on Oneroa Beach.

While that gives a degree of confidence Delta isn’t in the community, Handley said it shows the border isn’t watertight. “You’d say our border leaks, but not like a sieve.”

Thompson has “mixed emotions” over the border. “Aucklanders coming over is obviously going to help us as a business, but at the same time we've got to protect our community.”

The impact of lost Auckland business is clear at the ferry terminal, where muted, masked passengers stand in spaced-out queues. On a sunny day at alert level 1 or 2, the wharf would be lined with wine tour operators waving mini whiteboards at hen parties.

Jenny McDonald might be among them. She’s run Ananda Tours for 20 years, and knows the rhythm of being a seasonal tourism operator. September sees bookings start trickling in, ramping up to Labour Weekend, and from there it's “chockablock” over summer.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Jenny McDonald is worried for the island’s tourism operators if lockdown stretches on.

A holiday weekend’s worth of cancellations doesn't just affect accommodation providers, but cleaners, taxi drivers, rental car companies, she said.

It’s difficult to know what the latest case means for the rest of the season.

She’s trying to enjoy the quieter life, the beach visits with grandchildren, but for McDonald and the other tourism operators on Waiheke, a piece of the island is missing.

“If you’re a tour operator and you can't do tours ... there’s a weird sort of feeling, you’ve lost your focus.

“It’s like a loss of your identity.”