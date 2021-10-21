Covid-19: Ability of vaccine to reduce virus spread could decide challenge to 'no jab, no job' order

Four Aviation security workers are challenging the vaccination mandate that has cost them their jobs. (File photo)

The case of four airport security officers sacked for refusing the Covid-19 vaccination is expected to affect other employment groups facing no jab, no job choices.

The four, whose names and workplace were suppressed, were now unemployed, a judge was told at the High Court in Wellington on Thursday.

They worked for the Civil Aviation Authority as aviation security officers and were forced to choose between having the Pfizer vaccination, or losing their jobs, lawyer Sue Grey​ said.

The vaccination order also directly affected unvaccinated pilots, flight crew, and others around the country who were wondering about their future, she said.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Aviation Security officers sacked for refusing vaccines

* Covid-19: More than 500 MIQ workers yet to receive a single dose of vaccine

* Frontline border workers to be vaccinated first as New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine



If the vaccination order went, it went for everyone, Justice Francis Cooke said.

The security officers said the vaccination order affected freedoms protected under the Bill of Rights, such as the right to refuse medical treatment, not to be subject to medical or scientific experimentation, and freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

The judge said the key question might be whether the vaccination order for people in certain positions reduced the risk of the virus spreading, which could justify the limit on personal freedom.

The judge was told even a doctor who had given written evidence for the hearing on behalf of the aviation security workers, now looked to be out of a job by the end of the month.

Stuff Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton discusses side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project.

Dr Sophie Febery​, of Methven, a general practitioner who has not been vaccinated, now had an interest in the outcome to the challenge to the vaccination order, Grey said.

Unvaccinated teachers and health workers were expected to be affected shortly under a similar regime, Grey said.

The case for the aviation workers challenged the legality, efficacy and safety of the Covid-19 response minister’s order mandating vaccines for certain border workers, and wanted the order quashed.

However, early in the hearing the judge said the case about the approval of the vaccine had already been heard and determined, and questioned how some of Grey’s submissions were relevant.

Erin Tasker/Stuff Methven doctor Sophie Febery, who set up a free fruit and vege stand at the Methven Medical Centre, faces leaving her job because she decided not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

She said the court should explore what she said were the “assumptions” of safety and efficacy of the vaccine, to decide whether limits on individual rights were justified in a free and democratic society.

Grey described the workers as being not vaccinated for “various medical and other reasons”.

Crown lawyer Austin Powell said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins was told to consider whether infringing individuals’ rights was justified, and whether the health benefit of requiring vaccination could be achieved other ways such as use of personal protective equipment, handwashing, and social distancing.

STUFF The Whole Truth: Mild reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine explained.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield advised in written evidence that none of the measures was fail-safe and that was why all should be used.

Once Medsafe was satisfied the vaccine was safe and effective the government did not have to wait further before using it in the community. While more data was needed to confirm the effect of the vaccine on reducing the transmission of the Delta variant, the observation was that it was effective, Powell said.

Scientists and doctors looked for confirmation of proof where lawyers would be prepared to infer it, Powell said.

Submissions for the aviation security workers were wrong to compare Covid-19 to influenza, he said.

A Covid-19 outbreak would overrun critical care capacity of hospitals and the vulnerable would suffer disproportionately, Powell said.

He criticised the suggestion that years lost was more accurate than lives lost to measure the effect of the virus. The lives of people towards the end of their lives were no less precious, Powell said.

The four aviation security officers have also taken proceedings before the Employment Relations Authority raising issues such as whether they interacted with international travellers and whether the vaccination order should have applied to them.

The High Court hearing is expected to end on Friday. More than 400 people joined to watch it online.