Covid-19: Government announces 300 MIQ spots a month for health workers

Health Minister Andrew Little announced the Government's plan on how the health system will cope with the imminent surge in Covid cases now there is a transition away from the elimination strategy.

As many as 300 spots in managed isolation and quarantine a month will be used for healthcare workers, Health Minister Andrew Little has announced.

At the moment, healthcare and disability workers deemed critical to the country are eligible for MIQ rooms set aside for people with ‘time-sensitive’ travel.

“Under the changes I am announcing today, the Ministry of Health will have priority access to 300 MIQ rooms a month and will work with district health boards and primary health organisations to allocate them to the people we need to get here the fastest,” Little said.

Health and disability workers critical to the health system will still be eligible for emergency allocations if needed, and any existing bookings for healthcare workers will stand.

The Government has been under pressure to boost the chronically understaffed health workforce for months.

