Covid-19: Overseas vaccinations still not recognised in NZ

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says people should prepare themselves for increasing numbers of daily cases.

People who have received Covid-19 vaccinations overseas fear they could be left jobless by vaccine mandates, as the Ministry of Health is yet to recognise their jabs.

Thousands of people in New Zealand have received one or both doses of vaccine overseas.

Last month, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said a system for verifying overseas vaccinations was being worked on as a matter of urgency.

But the system is yet to be put in place.

The IATA Travel Pass will store Covid-19 test results and vaccine certificates.

Stuff has talked to a number of health workers who received their vaccinations overseas, and who are now fearing for their jobs, with mandatory vaccination being introduced at the end of October.

One person, who didn’t want to be named for fear it would affect their job prospects, said they and their partner had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine while in Australia in May.

They have proof of the date and time the vaccine was administered, the batch numbers and the vaccine type on an official certificate, but it still hasn’t been approved by health officials.

This past week, the ministry told them: “At this point in time you cannot upload your overseas vaccinations to My Covid Record”.

FILE PHOTO Health workers fear they could lose their jobs when mandatory vaccination is introduced, despite being fully vaccinated.

“We are working on integrating this in the future, so you can have a full view of your record. Please keep your overseas vaccination documents in case these are needed to upload in future.”

The couple both work in healthcare, and said they have no way of proving their vaccine status with a looming October 30 deadline for compulsory vaccinations in the health sector.

Another person Stuff talked to said they have no faith in the ministry, and have already gone and had a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

They plan to get a fourth dose in the coming weeks.

Tom Lee/Stuff The Ministry of Health is still working on verification of overseas vaccines.

“I’m comfortable getting the third dose,” the person said. “There’s obviously a lot of research about the third dose and immunocompromised people are being told to get it, so I’m comfortable with that.

“But having a fourth dose is a bit uncomfortable.”

They received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine in the United Kingdom, and have documentation proving that.

However, the ministry won’t recognise the shots so they decided to get a further two doses to ensure they can get a vaccine certificate at end of November.

“They’re doing everything on the fly,” they said of the government’s decision-making.

“The government only thinks about people who are in New Zealand, and that was really evident with the whole debacle that is MIQ.

“If you’ve come from overseas, or if you are overseas, you don’t feel like you’re part of the team of five million.”

Chris Bishop, the National Party’s Covid-19 response spokesperson, said it’s “unbelievable” that the government hadn’t sorted vaccine verification already.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop.

“It’s a Mickey Mouse situation,” he said. “I've been contacted by people who are in the same situation, who want to make sure they’re able to get a vaccine certificate when they come in.

“They’ve seen the writing on the wall, and want to ensure their vaccine status.”

Bishop said it was a particular concern when health workers were coming into the country.

“I can’t believe the work’s not been done already. They’re going to be coming into the country, having to prove they’re fully vaccinated, but they might not be considered fully vaccinated here.”

With the deadline for health workers to be vaccinated less than two weeks away, Bishop said the government “need to pull finger” and start recognising overseas vaccinations.

Stuff has also talked to several people who received vaccinations in the United States or the United Kingdom, and have to travel for work.

If the ministry doesn’t recognise their vaccine status, they may be refused entry to international flights.

Customers on Air New Zealand flights will have to be fully vaccinated from February 1.

Supplied You might not be able to fly overseas if you’re not fully vaccinated.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the “no jab, no fly” rules will become a new reality for international travel.

He said travellers will be expected to have the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass app.

The app requires the government to verify the authenticity of a person’s vaccinations.

The United States has also said it intends to bar unvaccinated travellers from entering the country in the near future.

The Health Ministry didn’t respond to requests for an update on vaccine verification.