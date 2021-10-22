Traditional Santa visits will look a bit different this year due to Covid-19

Stuff reporter Charlie Gates explores the Christchurch CBD in the search for tangible Christmas cheer. (First published December 2020)

Children wanting to sit on Santa’s knee this Christmas will have to make do with a physically distanced ho ho ho instead.

Covid-19 is proving to be the Christmas grinch this year in so many ways.

Not only has it led to the cancellation of several Christmas-themed events, anyone visiting Santa this festive season will have to maintain physical distance from the jolly chap in the red suit.

Santa might also look a bit different this year. Most of his face will have to be covered by a mask, which might have to be specially designed to cover his impressive beard.

If parts of the country are in level 3 they are unlikely to even get a proper glimpse Santa because local malls and department stores will be closed.

The Ministry of Health has issued special advice for people visiting Santa over the holiday period.

At alert level 2 people should maintain a physical distance from people they do not know and this included children sitting on Santa’s knee.

People are also advised to remember Santa could be in a vulnerable age group for Covid-19, so if they want to tell Santa what they want for Christmas they should use hand sanitiser before entering the grotto.

Parents or caregivers will also need to use the Covid Tracer app and if people are feeling unwell, they should ditch the visit altogether and send a letter to Santa instead.

There are extra rules for Santa to abide by this year too.

“We haven’t been able to contact Santa yet but if they are reading this, we would recommend they get vaccinated and wear a mask if possible (though it may be difficult to fit over their beard),” a ministry spokesperson said.

“If Santa is unwell, they should, like everyone else, ring Healthline for advice about getting a test.”

Ballantynes in Christchurch is home to a popular Santa’s grotto, which would go ahead under level 2 this year.

Chief executive Maria O'Halloran said Santa would proudly wear a mask this year.

The company was working through Covid protocols for its Christmas Grotto, she said.

“I can assure you that every precaution will be explored to ensure that our families can safely enjoy their Santa visit – albeit in Covid style for 2021.”

Last year, Westfield shopping malls across New Zealand enforced a socially-distanced Santa visit, with children sitting on an ottoman in front of Santa.

Scentre Group centre experience regional manager Paul Gardner​ said Westfield was looking forward to celebrating a Covid-safe Christmas with its communities this year and it would follow the Government and health advice.

The ministry also encouraged people to scan in or manually record their attendance at Christmas parties, whether it was at a bar or restaurant or a private party.

While on holiday, people should also remember to wear a face covering, wash their hands and cough or sneeze into their elbow. People should stay home or at their accommodation if they get sick.

If people develop symptoms while on holiday, they should get a test and not wait until they get home.

“While Christmas is the season for giving, don’t give Covid-19 to friends and whānau this Christmas.”