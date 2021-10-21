Covid-19: When is the 'traffic light' system and vaccine announcement?

Officials are expected to share details of a new Covid-19 protection framework on Friday.

The Government is set to outline a new “traffic light” system on Friday, and a vaccine target the country would need to enact it.

The exact details of the new system are not yet known, but early consultation suggested it could replace the alert level restrictions when New Zealand reaches high vaccination levels.

The announcement is at 10am on Friday and will be live-streamed on Stuff.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern previously dubbed it as a “Covid-19 protection framework”, which aims to deal with the virus when the population is highly vaccinated.

Stuff has previously reported that the Government has been quietly consulting the private sector on the new traffic light system, and on how this new approach could end the practice of locking down regions.

The full outline is yet to be announced, but early consultations suggested a “green light” would mean almost no restrictions on travel, gatherings, and businesses operating. Public health measures such as face coverings being recommended may be included.

The green light setting would be used during times when Covid-19 spread was isolated. If a higher level of community transmission was reached, or there were active clusters of the virus in more than one area, the “orange light” would kick in.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The alert level settings for Auckland will be reviewed again on Monday, November 1.

At orange, face masks would be required. Workplace and retail stores would remain open, but there may be capacity limits. Hospitality businesses, churches, and other venues may open, with either social distancing or a requirement that attendees have been vaccinated.

If the spread of Covid-19 possibly threatens the healthcare system, the “red light” setting will be used. This would limit private gatherings and restrict some inter-regional travel. Schools and retail stores would remain open but may have capacity limits, and hospitality businesses could open but for table-service only and with the requirement that customers are vaccinated.

The exact details of the framework, as well as vaccination targets are expected to be outlined at 10am.

Cabinet reviewed the level 3 setting for parts of Waikato on Thursday, with the region remaining at alert level 3 until at least October 27.

Auckland remains at alert level 3, with its settings planned to be reviewed on Monday, November 1. Northland and the rest of the country are at alert level 2.