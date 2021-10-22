Covid-19: Hardship support a 'pittance' that won't help families in poverty, charities say

The Government's new Covid-19 framework includes a 'traffic light' system and widespread vaccination certificate enforcement.

Charities have slammed the government’s long-awaited lockdown hardship package as “disappointing”, saying it won’t help those most in need.

On Friday, the government announced a $9.6 million package that will make it easier for low-income workers to get help for food and other emergency costs.

Susan St John from Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) called the one-off payments, some of which will be repayable, a “drop in the bucket”.

“It’s forcing families to go through a bureaucratic process to get this miserable amount of money – and they think that’s dealing with a problem that’s been compounding for months.”

CPAG is calling on the Government to bring forward the benefit increases slated for April next year, backed by other organisations working with beneficiaries.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Charities say the government’s lockdown hardship package is disappointing.

Families are at breaking point, general manager of Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Natalie Vincent said.

It’s worse than last year. “We weren't seeing the level of desperation we’re seeing now,” she said.

Their clients have lost the casual hours they rely on for buying food and paying bills – and at the same time, petrol and grocery prices have gone up.

Friday’s announcement included “nothing” for the people they work with, she said.

“People are waiting and waiting and waiting for support. Each week you’re going further and further into debt, into trouble.”

CPAG’s Janet McAllister said she was “deeply concerned” that as cases escalate, it will be harder for people to get healthcare and look after their families without additional income support.

CPAG is concerned people could hold back from getting a Covid test, because time off work sick could leave them “destitute”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There is concern people won’t get Covid tests if they’re worried about taking time off work.

Last week, the government announced $13.5 million of funding to support food banks and social agencies. But McAllister said it shouldn’t be down to community organisations to feed people.

“With the pittances that the government is putting into food parcels, they’re asking the community to pick up the pieces of government failure.”

Funding food banks also ignores the fact it’s not just kai people can’t afford. “You can’t pay your power bills with bread.”

Brooke Stanley Pao from Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) said it’s been harder during the Delta outbreak for people to get support, compared to last year’s lockdown.

Last year, the Winter Energy Payment was doubled and the criteria for getting a food grant was loosened – but the same steps weren’t taken this year.

David White/Stuff It shouldn’t be down to community organisations to feed people, CPAG says.

Stanley Pao said she was upset and angry Friday’s announcement didn’t provide some relief to beneficiaries.

People needed to be financially supported in order to keep themselves and their communities safe, she said.

“It’s hard to stick to the restrictions and rules when you need to survive,” she said.

“This team of 5 million sentiment … It’s a nice tag line, but actually it’s not the reality on the ground.”

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said the Government was “responding to what we are seeing and hearing”, with MSD keeping in close contact with organisations on the ground.

The Winter Energy Payment was not doubled this year because it was “not as targeted as the support that is needed,” she said.

The investment in food banks – which built on a $32 million commitment in last year’s Budget – recognised the value of having local non-Government organisations working on the front lines, she said.