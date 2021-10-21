Stranded dad of premature baby gets MIQ emergency spot

Pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami is calling for the creation of a specific MIQ emergency allocation criteria for pregnancy and pregnancy support. Sir Peter Gluckman is supporting her campaign.

A dad stranded 5000 kilometres from his fragile, premature, son has received the best birthday present ever – an emergency MIQ spot.

Stuck in Perth, Declan Grady finally got the good news on Thursday, two agonising weeks after the unexpected birth of his son Mikey, at 26 weeks.

With a flight booked for Monday, Grady will complete isolation on November 8 – his birthday.

“I’m just so excited,” he said. “I’m already packed ready to go.”

Supplied Ferne Robinson gave birth unexpectedly at 26 weeks in Wellington, while visiting family in Palmerston North. Her husband Declan Grady was stuck in Perth but has now been granted an MIQ spot to meet his son.

As well as applying for MIQ, Grady, who is Irish, had to get a New Zealand visa.

“It’s been a crazy two weeks ... I had to sort out a visa from Australia, then I had to sort out MIQ. It has just been non-stop, just chasing paperwork, checking emails, getting up early to match New Zealand time, in case you can do anything during the day,” he said.

While it was frustrating to have to spend another two weeks in MIQ, away from his son, Grady was ecstatic to have avoided a worst-case scenario that would have separated him from his wife and Mikey for up to five months.

“If you gave me this two weeks ago, I would have taken my hand off for it.”

Grady and his Kiwi wife Ferne Robinson live in Perth. Robinson used the trans-Tasman bubble to meet her new niece in Palmerston North. But she got stuck when New Zealand went into lockdown 12 hours before she was due to fly home.

The couple’s desperate attempt to get Robinson back to Australia switched to a desperate attempt to get Grady to New Zealand, after Robinson’s waters broke and she gave birth to baby Mikey in Wellington Hospital, at 26 weeks.

With Mikey unable to leave intensive care until his January due date, and unable to fly immediately after that, Grady was facing an excruciating five-month wait to meet his son.

Grady paid tribute to the efforts of Aucklander Roshni Sami, who is campaigning to make pregnancy an MIQ priority category, as well as supporting pregnant couples stuck overseas or separated by New Zealand’s closed border.

“I definitely would not be there without her help,” Grady said. “She’s just been awesome.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pregnant Aucklander Roshni Sami is taking MBIE to court to challenge their refusal to grant her husband an MIQ voucher to return home. She wants pregnancy included as an MIQ emergency allocation criteria.

However, there is no good news for Sami herself, who is 31 weeks pregnant and still trying to get her stranded husband Walter home.

Her campaign has been endorsed by Plunket, the Colleges of Midwives and Obstetricians and Gynaecologists and Women’s Health Action. Child health expert Sir Peter Gluckman said the stress of the MIQ setup puts babies at risk and Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said it was a human rights issue.

Wellingtonian Shirly Espedido – now 35 weeks pregnant – is also still trying to get her husband Utpol Ghosh back from Canada before the birth.

“I’m still waiting, I’m still hoping, although it is becoming very stressful. Last night I hardly slept. I keep on thinking ‘What can I do? Who else can I talk to?’”

Ross Giblin Shirly Espedido’s husband is stuck in Canada and has been denied an emergency allocation to get into MIQ. She worries how she will manage the birth alone, and who will look after her son Pol Elijah when the baby comes.

On Wednesday, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier launched an investigation into the MIQ booking system, after receiving 200 complaints.

The system currently has no emergency allocation criteria specifically for pregnant women, or their stranded partners.

Between October 30, 2020 and October 5, 2021, MIQ received 229 applications involving pregnancy. Of those, just 23 were approved; 70 were declined; and 136 were in progress, cancelled or incomplete.

Joint Head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine Megan Main earlier said a specific pregnancy support category was not needed, as it could be covered by other exceptions.