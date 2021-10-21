Covid-19 case's escape from MIQ was possible because of wrongly plugged cable

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins gives information on three people who escaped from an Auckland MIQ facility.

A Covid-positive man who fled a managed isolation facility was able to escape because a computer cable was plugged into the wrong place, a review has found.

The review, released on Thursday, showed CCTV door alarms did not sound when the man entered the stairwell to leave the hotel “because the audio cable was in the wrong computer port”.

The Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie had only been an MIQ facility for a few days, and several issues led to the man’s escape, the report said.

The man walked almost 10 kilometres home from the hotel.

The report found he was reluctant to enter MIQ and suggested better management around community cases might have seen his problems noticed sooner.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Covid-19 case escaped from the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie in September.

“Simple system issues, from an out-of-place cable, to a facility still adjusting to the change in designation, learning and embedding new processes, and the changing profile of those needing its services all contributed,” the report said.

