Less than half fully-protected: Covid vaccine lag among under 35s

Students at a mass vaccination event held at the University of Canterbury earlier this month.

Covid-19 vaccinations are lagging in Canterbury for those aged 12 to 34 – with less than half of the age group fully vaccinated.

While the entire Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area is on the cusp of hitting 90 per cent for first dose uptake, less than 80 per cent of the 170,000-odd people aged between 12 and 34 have done the same, according to data published on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health.

Māori and Pasifika in this age group have even lower rates of first and second dose uptake.

The lag is not just in Canterbury. Data shows a trend of slower uptake among those aged 12 to 34 nationwide.

READ MORE:

* Buller has the lowest vaccination rates in South Island – how can it catch up?

* Covid-19 outbreak situation report: What happened today, October 22

* Covid-19: South Island could relax restrictions before the rest if vaccination targets are reached

* Canterbury's Labour Weekend goal teeters as 14,500 people need jab to hit 90% first doses



ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF University of Canterbury rewarded vaccinated students with a burger at a mass vaccination event on October 6 at the UCSA building on Tuesday (published October 6 2021)

Health officials say the lag for youth is partly because many were among the last to get access to the vaccine.

Some young people have only been eligible to book for an appointment since September 1, as border workers, vulnerable people, and older age groups were given priority. The vaccine is not available to anyone under the age of 12.

Dame Sue Bagshaw, a GP and youth health advocate, said because of access, it was not surprising youth numbers were lagging behind.

Still, most youth were on social media, where a lot of rumours about the vaccine had spread, she said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Youth health advocate Dame Sue Bagshaw says anyone worried about the vaccine from what they have seen on social media should talk to a health professional or someone they trust.

Anyone who was worried about the vaccine because of social media should talk with a health professional or someone they trust.

“Always question it,” she said of social media.

Although research showed the chances were low, Delta could cause serious illness or even death in young people too, Bagshaw said.

“That message needs to get across.”

Nearly a fortnight into the August Delta outbreak, 34 people with Covid-19 were in hospital and 60 per cent of those were people aged under 30.

Bagshaw said pop-up clinics were a great way to reach young people. In-school or workplace vaccinations were also helpful, and she urged employers to give employees time off to get vaccinated.

“Let’s all enjoy our vaccine certificates so that we can enjoy life back as it was before,” she said.

On Friday, the Government revealed its new traffic light system, which will replace the alert level framework once every region gets 90 per cent of its residents fully vaccinated.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The mass vaccination event held at Canterbury University was extended earlier this month due to demand.

As of Wednesday, 62.42 per cent of the eligible population in the CDHB area was fully vaccinated, while only 42.88 per cent of those aged 12 to 34 had received both jabs.

The CDHB said it would hold further vaccination centres at the University of Canterbury after a vaccination event there earlier in October proved popular. Ministry of Health data shows Ilam, the suburb where the university is located, has some of the city's highest rates for first doses.

The DHB said it would also offer vaccinations at sports clubs, including the Hornby Panthers League club on October 29.

Primary health organisations, GPs, and the DHB’s vaccination team had been sending out texts to people under 35 to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Some Canterbury schools would be prioritised for at-school vaccinations before the end of the year too. Those with higher numbers of Māori and Pasifika students would get priority.

In one bid to help attract young tradespeople to get the jab, a pop-up vaccine clinic would open at Riccarton PlaceMakers on October 31 from 10am to 2pm.

The event was not just for tradespeople – anyone was welcome to attend for either their first or second dose.

PlaceMakers would have an all-day breakfast and entertainment on offer.

“With construction booming as it is, we can’t afford to have another lockdown, so it is really important everyone pitches in and gets a jab,” PlaceMakers owner Grant Close said.

He confirmed prizes would be up for grabs, including vouchers for PlaceMakers, Pak ’n Save, and Subway; merchandise from the Crusaders; Milwaukee Jackets and vouchers; and Makita batteries.

PlaceMakers would also raffle four $1000 account credits as spot prizes.