Covid-19: Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare 'disappointed' with DHBs for lagging Māori vaccination rates

District Health Boards will soon have “no choice” but to improve Covid-19 vaccination rates for Māori, Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare says.

The warning comes ahead of plans which would to speed up funding to Māori health providers.

Henare said he was “disappointed” with boards overseeing low Covid vaccine uptake in their Māori communities.

The boards face increasing scrutiny for how they work with Māori. One health provider in Tairāwhiti resorted to fundraising for a vaccine bus despite Government assurances such initiatives would be publicly funded.

“I have been working with the DHBs from the start of the vaccination roll-out for Māori and I am disappointed with the inconsistencies across a number of DHBs,” Henare said in Parliament on Thursday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare sayas he is disappointed with district health boards. (File photo)

“Many of us know the number of challenges that have already been well publicised; there is a bottleneck in funding to providers to allow them to do what will be done. That is one of the things we will be looking at - expediting funding to providers.”

It comes as 102 new community cases were announced on Thursday, the largest daily number since the pandemic began, breaking Wednesday’s record 94 cases. Forty-six people were in hospital with Covid-19 – seven in intensive care or high dependency care units.

The Government has promised $87 million to support Māori vaccination. Despite this, Tairawhiti and Taranaki DHBs have some of the lowest Māori vaccination rates in the country for eligible people aged under 49, along with the DHBs in Christchurch, West Coast, Rotorua, Tairāwhiti, Northland, Manawatū, and Bay of Plenty.

More than 67 per cent of Māori are only partially protected from Covid having had one dose of Pfizer, compared to 86 per cent of the overall eligible population.

Henare said there was a disconnection between the boards and Māori health providers.

A successful vaccine roll-out is central to the Government’s new Covid management plans, with Prime Minister Jacinda Arden due to detail on Friday its new “traffic light” system to manage Delta once vaccination rates are high.

Henare is also expected to outline renewed efforts to boost vaccination rates including changes to funding arrangements and data-sharing.

Māori are more at-risk of hospitalisation or death from Covid-19 and have been infected at higher rates, making up 45.7 percent of the community cases in the Delta outbreak over the past two weeks.

The Government has faced consistent pressure for poor Māori vaccination rates while Whanau Ora is taking the Ministry of Health to court for its refusal to hand over information of unvaccinated Māori.