Lawyer argues sacked workers' rights not infringed by 'no jab, no job' rule

Four Aviation Security Service officers have lost their jobs for not having the Covid-19 vaccine. (File photo)

Four aviation security officers who lost their jobs over their decision not to have the Covid-19 vaccine are examples of the rights of individuals not being infringed, a court has been told.

Crown lawyer Austin Powell​ said notwithstanding the consequences in losing their jobs, the four officers were able to refuse medical treatment.

Their decisions had a pretty profound impact on their lives, Justice Francis Cooke​ said at the High Court in Wellington on Friday.

The four are now unemployed. Their names were suppressed, but it can now be reported that they were from Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Ability of vaccine to reduce virus spread could decide challenge to 'no jab, no job' order

* Covid 19: Confusion for business owners over 'no jab, no job' dilemma

* Former border worker who lost her job after not getting jabbed loses High Court challenge

* Covid-19: Sacked border worker didn't give a reason for not having vaccine



The judge reserved his decision on the officers’ challenge to the Covid-19 public health response order, which said people in certain occupations connected to the border should be vaccinated.

The officers challenged the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, and the legality of the order, and wanted it quashed.

The Crown said in a viral epidemic the consequences of not being vaccinated did not stay only with the individual. The risks were that the individual would become infectious, and that they would infect others.

That risk fell most heavily on vulnerable members of society, Powell said.

STUFF If you haven’t had a Covid-19 jab yet, you may be worried about side effects in the long-term.

The four officers refused vaccination and lost their jobs at the end of September. Their lawyer, Sue Grey, said they had medical and other reasons for refusing.

They claimed the order limited rights and freedoms contained in the New Zealand Bill of Rights and that the limits were not reasonable, prescribed by law, and shown to be justified in a free and democratic society.

The rights and freedoms said to be included were the right to refuse medical treatment, not to be subject to medical or scientific experimentation, and the freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

Grey said the vaccine order should have made allowance for border workers to apply for exemptions.

STUFF There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

The judge said he was not sure how much of a precedent his decision would set for workers facing vaccine orders.

He indicated his decision may come down to an assessment of whether the vaccine materially minimised the risk of transmission of the virus.

Powell suggested the court might show some deference, on the basis of democratic accountability, to the Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins having made the vaccination order.

However, the judge said if it was for the court to review the decision he didn’t see why the court would defer to a minister.

But there might be a measure of deference to the views of the health experts, he said.

However, when it came to the Delta variant of Covid-19 the ability of the vaccine to minimise transmissibility had not been confirmed, the judge was told.

On a prudent approach, when the state was trying to protect vulnerable members of society and stop the health system being overwhelmed, the best evidence was the opinions of experts, Powell said.

One possible outcome of the case was that the order could be sent back to Hipkins to reconsider in respect of border workers.

The judge said making a decision was a priority, but the parties have until the end of next week to file further information.